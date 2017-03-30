Munich Airport Reports Record Numbers

|
FMG, Munich Airport's operating company, has
reported that sales were up by around 9% in 2016 to approximately
EUR 1.4 billion, and EBITDA reached a record level of EUR 530
million.
The net profit of EUR 150 million also
represents a new all-time high. In 2016 a total of 42.3 million
passengers used Munich Airport as a starting point or destination
for their journeys or to catch connecting flights. That was an
increase of 1.3 million passengers, or 3%, over the 2015 result,
making 2016 the seventh consecutive record year for passenger
traffic.
The number of take-offs and landings increased
by 4% to over 394,000. The strongest gains were again seen in the
airfreight segment, where the total amount of cargo handled rose
by more than 5% to 334,000 tons.
The increasing passenger demand partly reflects
increases in the route network served from Munich, which gained 10
new destinations in the medium and long-haul segments in 2016.
This brought the number of destinations served by direct flights
from Munich Airport to 257 cities in 73 different countries.
With
about 6.8 million passengers – an increase of 5% – the
intercontinental segment again posted the strongest gains.
Continental traffic, with a total of 25.8 million passengers in
2016, remained the strongest segment at Munich Airport. This was a
4% increase over 2015.
The number of airlines offering
scheduled services in Munich increased by three to 100 in 2016.
Dr. Michael Kerkloh, President and CEO of
Munich Airport, said, "Just a few weeks before the 25th
anniversary of the airport's opening, Bavaria's gateway to the
world is in excellent shape as it embarks on the next quarter
century. Provided we can expand Munich Airport's capacity in the
coming years to keep pace with demand, this airport can definitely
keep adding new chapters to its success story."
