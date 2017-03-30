TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 30 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Munich Airport Reports Record Numbers

FMG, Munich Airport's operating company, has reported that sales were up by around 9% in 2016 to approximately EUR 1.4 billion, and EBITDA reached a record level of EUR 530 million.

The net profit of EUR 150 million also represents a new all-time high. In 2016 a total of 42.3 million passengers used Munich Airport as a starting point or destination for their journeys or to catch connecting flights. That was an increase of 1.3 million passengers, or 3%, over the 2015 result, making 2016 the seventh consecutive record year for passenger traffic.

The number of take-offs and landings increased by 4% to over 394,000. The strongest gains were again seen in the airfreight segment, where the total amount of cargo handled rose by more than 5% to 334,000 tons.

The increasing passenger demand partly reflects increases in the route network served from Munich, which gained 10 new destinations in the medium and long-haul segments in 2016. This brought the number of destinations served by direct flights from Munich Airport to 257 cities in 73 different countries.

Munich Airport Satellite Terminal

 With about 6.8 million passengers – an increase of 5% – the intercontinental segment again posted the strongest gains. Continental traffic, with a total of 25.8 million passengers in 2016, remained the strongest segment at Munich Airport. This was a 4% increase over 2015.

The number of airlines offering scheduled services in Munich increased by three to 100 in 2016.

 Dr. Michael Kerkloh, President and CEO of Munich Airport, said, "Just a few weeks before the 25th anniversary of the airport's opening, Bavaria's gateway to the world is in excellent shape as it embarks on the next quarter century. Provided we can expand Munich Airport's capacity in the coming years to keep pace with demand, this airport can definitely keep adding new chapters to its success story." 

See other recent news regarding: Munich, Traffic, Passengers, Aviation.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com