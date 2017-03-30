Munich Airport Reports Record Numbers

FMG, Munich Airport's operating company, has reported that sales were up by around 9% in 2016 to approximately EUR 1.4 billion, and EBITDA reached a record level of EUR 530 million.

The net profit of EUR 150 million also represents a new all-time high. In 2016 a total of 42.3 million passengers used Munich Airport as a starting point or destination for their journeys or to catch connecting flights. That was an increase of 1.3 million passengers, or 3%, over the 2015 result, making 2016 the seventh consecutive record year for passenger traffic.

The number of take-offs and landings increased by 4% to over 394,000. The strongest gains were again seen in the airfreight segment, where the total amount of cargo handled rose by more than 5% to 334,000 tons.

The increasing passenger demand partly reflects increases in the route network served from Munich, which gained 10 new destinations in the medium and long-haul segments in 2016. This brought the number of destinations served by direct flights from Munich Airport to 257 cities in 73 different countries.

With about 6.8 million passengers – an increase of 5% – the intercontinental segment again posted the strongest gains. Continental traffic, with a total of 25.8 million passengers in 2016, remained the strongest segment at Munich Airport. This was a 4% increase over 2015.

The number of airlines offering scheduled services in Munich increased by three to 100 in 2016.

Dr. Michael Kerkloh, President and CEO of Munich Airport, said, "Just a few weeks before the 25th anniversary of the airport's opening, Bavaria's gateway to the world is in excellent shape as it embarks on the next quarter century. Provided we can expand Munich Airport's capacity in the coming years to keep pace with demand, this airport can definitely keep adding new chapters to its success story."

