Executive Appointments at Australia’s Mantra Group

|
Mantra Group has made the following appointments
across its portfolio of Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree properties:
Fauve Kapitz, most recently Front Office Manager at
Mantra on Edward, has been appointed as General Manager of
BreakFree Fortitude Valley. Fauve joined Mantra in 2014
after working with Edge Apartments in Rockhampton and Alpha Mosaic
in Fortitude Valley.
Adrian Lampe is the new General Manager of
Mantra Southbank, Melbourne. Adrian has been with Mantra for
five years, and has most recently been General Manager of
BreakFree on Collins.
Troy Fettes, currently General Manager at Mantra
Sierra Grand, will be the Building Manager of the new-build FV by
Peppers, Brisbane (opening in August 2017). Troy has held several
senior roles within Mantra, with previous experience as
Building Manager for Peppers Broadbeach.
Gillian Edwards, General Manager at BreakFree
Fortitude Valley, has been appointed as General
Manager at BreakFree Grand Pacific on the Sunshine Coast.
Gillian’s broad range of experience across leisure and corporate
properties provides a strong foundation for her new position.
Iain Hardie will be the new Regional Sales and
Marketing Manager for the Western Australia, South Australia and
Northern Territory region. Iain is currently Director of Sales and
Marketing for the Bell City Complex, and brings with him 17 years
of previous experience in hotel DOSM level positions.
Raphael Kozminsky, Hotel Manager at BreakFree
Bell City, has been appointed as General Manager of the BreakFree on
Collins. Prior to joining Bell City, Raphael was General Manager of numerous BASE Backpackers Sydney
properties.
Matthew Knight, General Manager of Mantra
Aqueous on Port in Port Douglas, will soon relocate to Brisbane to
become the General Manager of Mantra on Mary.
Rebecca Noyes (pictured), currently General Manager of
BreakFree Diamond Beach, has been appointed to General Manager of
Mantra Sierra Grand. Rebecca has 17 years of experience as a General
Manager and has been with Mantra since 2004.
Ian Herbst has been selected for the role of
Building Manager at Mantra Circle on Cavill. Ian has over 20 years
of
experience in hotels and resorts and has been with Mantra
since 2008. In his most recent position, he was managing Mantra on
Queen and Mantra on Quay in Brisbane.
Sean Watt has been appointed as General
Manager of Peppers Kings Square Hotel, Perth. He joins Mantra
from his most recent position as Area Manager for ISS
Facility Management in Karratha, Western Australia.
Maurits De Graeff will be the General Manager of
the new Mantra Macarthur Hotel, Canberra when it opens in late
August 2017. Maurits joins Mantra Group after four years with Doma
Group; successfully opening Hotel Realm and Hotel Burberry.
See other recent
news regarding:
Mantra,
GM,
General Manager.