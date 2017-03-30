Honeywell to Update GoDirect Toolkit Mobile Application

Honeywell is preparing to launch a new version of its GoDirect toolkit mobile application for airlines using Honeywell’s JetWave connectivity hardware to connect to Inmarsat’s global, high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi service, GX Aviation.

The tool uses an iPhone or iPad application to help airlines troubleshoot any potential internet issues, allowing them to get their aircraft fixed more quickly than before so passengers can continue to enjoy high-speed inflight Wi-Fi anywhere around the world.

The updated GoDirect Toolkit application makes it easy for maintenance personnel to pull performance information and maintenance logs from the JetWave high-speed data system and provide those logs back to Honeywell’s Network Operating Center for immediate analysis and diagnosis, all from an iPhone or iPad connected to an airplane that’s sitting on the ramp.

The latest version of Honeywell’s GoDirect Toolkit application will be available for airlines and maintenance providers starting this summer.

