Honeywell to Update GoDirect Toolkit Mobile
Application
Honeywell is preparing to launch a new version of its GoDirect toolkit mobile application for airlines using Honeywell’s
JetWave connectivity hardware to connect to Inmarsat’s global,
high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi service, GX Aviation.
The tool uses an
iPhone or iPad application to help airlines troubleshoot any
potential internet issues, allowing them to get their aircraft
fixed more quickly than before so passengers can continue to enjoy
high-speed inflight Wi-Fi anywhere around the world.
The updated GoDirect Toolkit application makes
it easy for maintenance personnel to pull performance information
and maintenance logs from the JetWave high-speed data system and
provide those logs back to Honeywell’s Network Operating Center
for immediate analysis and diagnosis, all from an iPhone or iPad
connected to an airplane that’s sitting on the ramp.
The
latest version of Honeywell’s GoDirect Toolkit application will be
available for airlines and maintenance providers starting this
summer.