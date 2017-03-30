Dusit Forms Joint Venture with Colours International in Japan

|
Dusit has formed Dusit Colours, a joint venture
company in partnership with Colours International, operator of the
E-Hotel chain, in Japan.
Dusit International owns 49% of the
company, while Colours International owns 51%.
The joint
venture company will explore opportunities in several major
Japanese cities, including Kyoto, as candidate sites for hotels
under Dusit International’s five-star Dusit Thani brand, and is
also considering projects under other Dusit hotel brands,
including dusitD2, DusitPrincess, and Dusit Devarana.
“Two core areas for Dusit’s profitable and
sustainable growth include balance and expansion,” said Ms
Suphajee Suthumpun (pictured), Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit
International and Director of Dusit Colours. “In the next three
years we aim to broaden our portfolio to have more than 50% of our operations outside of Thailand, and entering key
markets such as Japan will be essential to reaching this goal. We
are delighted to partner with Colours International for this joint
venture. Their local expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable
as we explore projects designed to delight visitors and residents
alike in Kyoto.”
Japan is among the top ten destinations for
travelers worldwide and draws ever increasing numbers of visitors
each year.
Visitor numbers grew by an average of 33% per annum
between 2011-2015, and in 2017 the country recorded its most
successful January yet by welcoming almost 2.3 million
international visitors.
With Japan preparing to host the Olympics
in 2020, Dusit International is confident this upward trend will
only continue and is delighted to be exploring options in this
lucrative market.
Mr Yoshihiro Matsumoto, President of Colours
International, said, “Both Dusit International and Colours
International are known for delivering distinctive hospitality
inspired by the cultures of their native countries, so there’s a
real synergy between our operations. We look forward to making
this joint venture a resounding success.”
See also:
Japan Tourism Update - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Hiroshi
Sawabe (October 2016) as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
TAG.