Dusit Forms Joint Venture with Colours International in Japan

Dusit has formed Dusit Colours, a joint venture company in partnership with Colours International, operator of the E-Hotel chain, in Japan. Dusit International owns 49% of the company, while Colours International owns 51%. The joint venture company will explore opportunities in several major Japanese cities, including Kyoto, as candidate sites for hotels under Dusit International’s five-star Dusit Thani brand, and is also considering projects under other Dusit hotel brands, including dusitD2, DusitPrincess, and Dusit Devarana. “Two core areas for Dusit’s profitable and sustainable growth include balance and expansion,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun (pictured), Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International and Director of Dusit Colours. “In the next three years we aim to broaden our portfolio to have more than 50% of our operations outside of Thailand, and entering key markets such as Japan will be essential to reaching this goal. We are delighted to partner with Colours International for this joint venture. Their local expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable as we explore projects designed to delight visitors and residents alike in Kyoto.” Japan is among the top ten destinations for travelers worldwide and draws ever increasing numbers of visitors each year. Visitor numbers grew by an average of 33% per annum between 2011-2015, and in 2017 the country recorded its most successful January yet by welcoming almost 2.3 million international visitors. With Japan preparing to host the Olympics in 2020, Dusit International is confident this upward trend will only continue and is delighted to be exploring options in this lucrative market. Mr Yoshihiro Matsumoto, President of Colours International, said, “Both Dusit International and Colours International are known for delivering distinctive hospitality inspired by the cultures of their native countries, so there’s a real synergy between our operations. We look forward to making this joint venture a resounding success.” See also: Japan Tourism Update - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Hiroshi Sawabe (October 2016) as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

