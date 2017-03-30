TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 30 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Dusit Forms Joint Venture with Colours International in Japan

Dusit has formed Dusit Colours, a joint venture company in partnership with Colours International, operator of the E-Hotel chain, in Japan.

Dusit International owns 49% of the company, while Colours International owns 51%.

The joint venture company will explore opportunities in several major Japanese cities, including Kyoto, as candidate sites for hotels under Dusit International’s five-star Dusit Thani brand, and is also considering projects under other Dusit hotel brands, including dusitD2, DusitPrincess, and Dusit Devarana.

Suphajee Suthumpun

“Two core areas for Dusit’s profitable and sustainable growth include balance and expansion,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun (pictured), Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International and Director of Dusit Colours. “In the next three years we aim to broaden our portfolio to have more than 50% of our operations outside of Thailand, and entering key markets such as Japan will be essential to reaching this goal. We are delighted to partner with Colours International for this joint venture. Their local expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable as we explore projects designed to delight visitors and residents alike in Kyoto.”

Japan is among the top ten destinations for travelers worldwide and draws ever increasing numbers of visitors each year.

 Visitor numbers grew by an average of 33% per annum between 2011-2015, and in 2017 the country recorded its most successful January yet by welcoming almost 2.3 million international visitors.

 With Japan preparing to host the Olympics in 2020, Dusit International is confident this upward trend will only continue and is delighted to be exploring options in this lucrative market.

Mr Yoshihiro Matsumoto, President of Colours International, said, “Both Dusit International and Colours International are known for delivering distinctive hospitality inspired by the cultures of their native countries, so there’s a real synergy between our operations. We look forward to making this joint venture a resounding success.”

See also: Japan Tourism Update - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Hiroshi Sawabe (October 2016) as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: TAG.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com