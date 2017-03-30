Bombardier Signs GKN’s Fokker Business as ASP for Q400 Aircraft Component Repair Management

|
Bombardier has strengthened its Smart
Parts program by appointing Fokker Services BV as its Authorized
Service Provider (ASP) covering component repair management for
the Q400 aircraft.
Fokker Services BV is a GKN Aerospace business and a subsidiary of Fokker Technologies.
Under the 10-year
agreement, GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business will help support Bombardier’s industry-leading Smart Parts program through its
extensive in-house capabilities, as well as a strong third-party repair agency network.
“Our Q400 aircraft operators can
rely on Bombardier’s continued management of our Q400 aircraft
Smart Parts program, but will now also benefit from Fokker’s
expertise, infrastructure and systems under the ASP agreement for
component repair management,” said Todd Young, Vice President and
General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program,
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “With the flexibility to utilize
its own in-house repair shop capability, or arrange for support
through Bombardier’s third-party repair agency network, GKN
Aerospace’s Fokker business is well positioned to help enhance the
existing support and services for the Q400 aircraft.”
