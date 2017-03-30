Need for Speed Propels Bombardier Global 7000 to Mach 0.995

|
Bombardier's Global 7000 aircraft flight test program continues to
progress well, with the flight
test crew successfully demonstrating FTV1's performance
capabilities by opening the aircraft's flight test envelope to
Mach 0.995.
Bombardier now has two Global 7000 flight test
vehicles currently flying with the aircraft scheduled to enter into service in the second half
of 2018.
"Our flight test vehicles continue to show a high
degree of maturity in testing, dispatching twice daily in many
cases," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000
and Global 8000 Program. "We have strong momentum in the program
right now, and we are on track for entry into service in 2018. The
Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle 1 (FTV1) completed its maiden
flight in November 2016. It was transferred to the Bombardier
Flight Testing Center in Wichita ahead of schedule and, to date,
has achieved approximately 200 flight hours."
The second
Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV2), which completed its
initial flight in Toronto on 4 March and shortly after also
transferred to Bombardier's Flight Testing Centre in Wichita, is
dedicated to testing aircraft propulsion, electrical and
mechanical systems.
The Global 7000 business jet will have a long-range capability of 7,400 NM (13,705 km) at
Mach 0.85 with eight passengers. It will be able to connect London to
Singapore, Dubai to New York City, or Sydney to San Francisco
non-stop, and features a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.
