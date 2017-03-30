Need for Speed Propels Bombardier Global 7000 to Mach 0.995

Bombardier's Global 7000 aircraft flight test program continues to progress well, with the flight test crew successfully demonstrating FTV1's performance capabilities by opening the aircraft's flight test envelope to Mach 0.995.

Bombardier now has two Global 7000 flight test vehicles currently flying with the aircraft scheduled to enter into service in the second half of 2018.

"Our flight test vehicles continue to show a high degree of maturity in testing, dispatching twice daily in many cases," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. "We have strong momentum in the program right now, and we are on track for entry into service in 2018. The Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle 1 (FTV1) completed its maiden flight in November 2016. It was transferred to the Bombardier Flight Testing Center in Wichita ahead of schedule and, to date, has achieved approximately 200 flight hours."

The second Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV2), which completed its initial flight in Toronto on 4 March and shortly after also transferred to Bombardier's Flight Testing Centre in Wichita, is dedicated to testing aircraft propulsion, electrical and mechanical systems.

The Global 7000 business jet will have a long-range capability of 7,400 NM (13,705 km) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers. It will be able to connect London to Singapore, Dubai to New York City, or Sydney to San Francisco non-stop, and features a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.

