Boeing Expands Pilot Training Network with Three New Flight Scools

Boeing has expanded its Pilot Development
Program with three new schools.
The flight schools – Avion Training, part
of Avion Group in the Netherlands, International Airline Training
Academy (IATA) in Napa, CA, and SAA International (SAA), a
subsidiary of Velocity Education, in San Diego, CA – were subject
to a rigorous review process before receiving final acceptance to
be part of the Boeing Pilot Development Program network.
“With these three top-tier schools, we are
removing the burden of identifying and vetting potential schools
for our customers,” said David Wright, Boeing Pilot Development
Program director. “Customers can trust that Boeing has done the
leg work so they can focus on what they do best – flying people
and cargo around the world.”
In order to be considered for the training
network, schools must prove a good safety culture, have a good
industry reputation and have airline and crew-focused training.
“Boeing’s Pilot Development Program is built to
provide customers with qualified first officers that seamlessly
integrate into airline operations,” Wright said. “These three
schools each bring unique characteristics to the industry to help
fill the future pilot demand of Boeing’s diverse customer base.”
Boeing will provide routine checks to ensure
cadets are receiving Boeing’s high level of training.
The Boeing Pilot Development Program is a fully
integrated solution that takes cadet pilots through initial
screening, English training, ab initio (basic classroom and flight
instruction), jet bridge and type rating training at Boeing
Training Providers and Boeing training campuses around the world
to ensure an efficient, consistent and effective pipeline for
airlines to secure qualified first officers.
The 2016 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects a
need for 617,000 new pilots in the next 20 years. That equates to
a need for nearly 31,000 new commercial airline pilots and more
than 33,000 new maintenance technicians globally each year.
