Thai Lion Air Launches Bangkok - Mumbai Flights

Thai Lion Air has launched flights between
Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand and Chhatrapati Shivaji
International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai, India.
The airline will initially operate the
route two times per week with Boeing 737 aircraft, increasing to
thrice weekly in the future.
The Thai Lion Air flight is scheduled to depart Bangkok
at 12:40 to arrive at CSIA in Mumbai at 02:55. The return leg from
Mumbai departs CSIA at 05:40 and arrives back in Thailand at
06:50.
CSIA caters to 12.4 million international
passengers annually and is a major gateway to India with over 45
international airlines connecting 48 destinations globally.
