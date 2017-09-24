Thai Lion Air Launches Bangkok - Mumbai Flights

Thai Lion Air has launched flights between Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai, India.

The airline will initially operate the route two times per week with Boeing 737 aircraft, increasing to thrice weekly in the future.

The Thai Lion Air flight is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 12:40 to arrive at CSIA in Mumbai at 02:55. The return leg from Mumbai departs CSIA at 05:40 and arrives back in Thailand at 06:50.

CSIA caters to 12.4 million international passengers annually and is a major gateway to India with over 45 international airlines connecting 48 destinations globally.



