Shangri-La to Open Major MICE Hotel in Sri Lanka in November

|
Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will be one of the
most extensive and versatile events venues in Sri Lanka when it
opens in November 2017.
The hotel will boast over 3,500 sqm of events
space including two ballrooms, several function rooms and a
private outdoor lawn.
Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will be the
second Shangri-La property in Sri Lanka – joining Shangri-La’s
Hambantota Golf Resort & Spa, which opened in June 2016.
Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo
will feature a
1,580 sqm pillar-less ballroom capable of catering
seated banquets for up to 1,500 guests and 2,100 theatre style.
The property will also offer the Lotus Ballroom (470 sqm) seating 400
guests for dinner and 600 for cocktails. Adjacent to the
Lotus Ballroom are three flexible breakout rooms: Ginger, Saffron and Tamarind.
All of the conference and function rooms feature state-of-the-art
audiovisual equipment, including clip on or wireless microphones,
built-in speakers and stands.
For those wanting to
take advantage of the of the cool sea breezes, Shangri-La Hotel,
Colombo also has an outdoor events space with an open bar, lawn
and suspended pavilion – a striking spot for destination weddings,
fashion shows and private events. In total, the outdoor events
space seats 420 for dinner and 750 guests for cocktails.
On the higher floors of the hotel, guests will find
several boardrooms including the Horizon Club Executive Boardroom.
The boardroom not only offers some of the best views in the city but also
access to the Horizon Club Lounge.
The Horizon Club provides
further personalised service to make the business traveller’s stay
all the more comfortable, including hotel limousine transfers,
private in room check-in and check-out with the option of a late
check-out as well as a dedicated Club Concierge.
Located at One Galle Face along the Galle Face Green promenade, Shangri-La Hotel,
Colombo will offer uninterrupted Indian Ocean views in most of its
500 guestrooms and suites and 41 serviced apartments.
The hotel
sits on 10 acres of land that will also soon accommodate an office
tower, two residential buildings and a high-end shopping mall.
The hotel is a 40-minute drive from the Colombo
Bandaranaike International Airport.
The hotel is taking reservations for stays from
17 November 2017.
