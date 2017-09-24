Adrian Hauenstein Joins Santiburi Beach Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand as Executive Chef

|
The Santiburi Beach Resort & Spa on Koh Samui in
Thailand has appointed Adrian Hauenstein as Executive Chef.
Chef Adrian has worked in restaurants around the
world, including Park Hotel Winterthur near Zurich International
Airport, the luxurious Ayada Hotel & Resort in Maldives, and The Shop in
Cambodia.
As Executive
Chef for the Swiss Army, the talented young chef was the proud
recipient of a Gamelle d’Or award for the best barracks kitchen,
an honour issued by the Swiss Government.
“I have received a genuine, warm welcome at
Santiburi and feel fortunate to have an excellent team to work
with from the start,” said Chef Adrian. “The resort already offers guests a wide
choice of top quality Thai and international dishes. My aim is to
focus on all aspects of the dining experience, from staff training
to food presentation, and to make sure that every restaurant at
Santiburi matches the tastes and exceeds the expectations of our
guests and visitors. Cooking is my passion as well as my
profession. For me, fresh, quality ingredients are the foundations
for in all types of cuisine.”
Cedric Bonvin, General Manager, Santiburi Beach
Resort & Spa, said, “Adrian has the right combination of
experience and creativity to lift our splendid dining experiences
to the next level. His confidence, sense of team spirit,
and high expectations of quality are all essential ingredients as
we continue to elevate our culinary accomplishments.”
