Sabre to Launch Content Services for Lodging Solution

Sabre is developing a solution that will
integrate multiple sources of content including the Sabre global
distribution system (GDS) and non-GDS sources such as aggregators,
re-distributors, agency-sourced hotel content and other sources as
identified.
Planned for a 2018 launch, the Sabre
Content Services for Lodging solution will also support a
multi-representation display option of the content creating a
whole new way to retail travel content.
Buyer demand is growing for more hotel content
across properties, products, amenities, and rates, and this market
need is the driving force behind the development of Sabre Content
Services for Lodging.
Buyers and consumers of GDS content will
have access to more options and a more consistent shopping
experience to include the way content is displayed at the room and
rate level. The goal is to provide a flexible solution that meets
the needs of customers.
“As a travel technology leader with customers
spanning six continents, we’re identifying areas that not only
cater to the growing needs of travelers but also redefine the
travel experience,” said Traci Mercer, Sabre senior vice president
of lodging, ground, and sea. “The Sabre Lodging, Ground and Sea
team is committed to enhancing our portfolio of lodging options,
ensuring we continue to lead the way in meeting the distribution
and e-commerce needs of these customer segments.”
The solution will include the capabilities of
Sabre APIs and will be incorporated across all Sabre
points-of-sale: Sabre Red Workspace, GetThere and TripCase.
Not
only is it expected to drive more efficiency and revenue with increased
lodging choice, but for both buyers and suppliers of lodging content
this solution will extend tools that improve optimization
capabilities to better manage chain, property, and rate-level
preferred content.
