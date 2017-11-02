Rosewood Phuket to Open 2 November 2017

Rosewood will expand its portfolio of luxury hotels to Phuket, Thailand on 2 November, with the highly anticipated opening of the Rosewood Phuket, the brand's first resort in south east Asia.

The resort, nestled along a 600-meter beachfront at Emerald Bay, will offer 71 pool pavilions and villas.

Each sea-facing residential-style room, starting at 130 square meters for the Ocean View Pool Pavilion right up to the standalone 796-square-meter two-bedroom Ocean House, will feature a private infinity pool and interiors that blend polished details and rustic notes linking east and west, contemporary and traditional.

An array of dining choices will include Ta Khai, a rustic seafood restaurant for authentic Thai dishes; Red Sauce, an Italian restaurant with sweeping views over the bay; The Shack for simply prepared seafood by the pool; and Mai, a poolside lounge with a chic ambiance that elegantly transitions from day to night.

Asaya, Rosewood's wellness concept, will debut at the resort and offer a bespoke program of alternative therapies, lifestyle coaching, fitness activities and specialized healing practices.

Recreation will encompass a fitness center, Rosewood Explorers with children’s facilities and activities program, and beachside infinity pool.

