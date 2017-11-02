Rosewood Phuket to Open 2 November 2017

|
Rosewood will expand its portfolio of luxury
hotels to Phuket, Thailand on 2 November, with the highly
anticipated opening of the Rosewood Phuket, the brand's first
resort in south east Asia.
The resort, nestled along a 600-meter beachfront
at Emerald Bay, will offer 71
pool pavilions and villas.
Each sea-facing residential-style room, starting at 130 square
meters for the Ocean View Pool Pavilion right up to the standalone 796-square-meter two-bedroom Ocean House, will feature a private
infinity pool and interiors that blend polished details and rustic
notes linking east and west, contemporary and traditional.
An array of dining choices will include Ta Khai, a rustic
seafood restaurant for authentic Thai dishes; Red Sauce, an
Italian restaurant with sweeping views over the bay; The Shack for
simply prepared seafood by the pool; and Mai, a poolside lounge
with a chic ambiance that elegantly transitions from day to night.
Asaya, Rosewood's wellness
concept, will debut at the resort and offer a bespoke program of
alternative therapies, lifestyle coaching, fitness activities and
specialized healing practices.
Recreation will encompass a fitness
center, Rosewood Explorers with children’s facilities and
activities program, and beachside infinity pool.
