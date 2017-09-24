Fourth Bombardier Global 7000 Flight Test
Vehicle Takes Off
The fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle took
off from Bombardier’s facility in Toronto on Thursday.
Equipped with a cabin interior, FTV4, also known
as the “Architect”, will be used for interior validation testing
and to confirm the comfort, connectivity and productivity that
Bombardier customers will experience.
The Global 7000 aircraft has a long-range
capability of 7,400 nm (13,705 km) at M 0.85. It can fly eight
passengers non-stop from London to Singapore or Dubai to New York
with a maximum operating speed of M 0.925.