Air Canada Expands Global Network with New and Enhanced Services

Air Canada has unveiled plans to launch non-stop services from Toronto and Montreal in summer 2018, including three new destinations in its global network – Bucharest, Zagreb and Porto – and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon.

The airline will also enhance its existing year-round service between Montreal and Casablanca by transferring the route to Air Canada mainline from Air Canada Rouge.

Air Canada will also launch a non-stop service to Buenos Aires from Toronto, which today is served through a one-stop service via Santiago. Air Canada will continue to service Santiago with its non-stop service from Toronto. Its Montreal-Lima service will be extended to year-round.

"With these new services, Air Canada becomes the only North American airline flying to Romania and we are now offering the most weekly seats and frequencies from Canada to Portugal and Croatia," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "Moreover, with our modernized fleet we are able to enhance our existing services, by deploying our Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a new non-stop route to Buenos Aires. Together, these new and enhanced services will provide customers greater comfort and choice, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive North American and International network, on North America's Best Airline as rated by Skytrax."

Air Canada has already announced several new non-stop international services beginning in June for Summer 2018. These include Vancouver-Paris, Vancouver-Zurich, Toronto-Shannon, Montreal-Tokyo-Narita and Montreal-Dublin.

As well, a new Vancouver-Melbourne service beginning in December, 2017, originally planned as seasonal, will operate year-round effective June 2018.

