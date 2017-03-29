ibis Styles Hotel Opens in Makassar, South Sulawesi

AccorHotels has expanded the ibis brand to Makassar, South Sulawesi with the opening of ibis Styles Makassar Sam Ratulangi.

Located in the heart of Makassar City, ibis Styles Makassar Sam Ratulangi is a 20-minute drive to Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and 5-minute drive to the Central Business District and is in close proximity to the city’s main tourist attractions.

The 117 guest rooms and suites at the hotel come with a Sweet Bed - ibis Styles' signature bedding, flat screen TV, mini bar, in-room safe as well as tea and coffee making facilities.

The hotel also has a restaurant, four meeting rooms with natural light that can cater up to 180 guests, an outdoor swimming pool, gym and spa.

“ibis Styles Makassar Sam Ratulangi offers a strong proposition for both leisure and business travelers with its generous all-inclusive room package offering an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, broadband Internet connection, plus a host of little extras. Currently, we have a network of almost 50 properties under the ibis, ibis styles and ibis budget brands,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels for Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. “The city of Makassar is a bustling cosmopolitan town renowned for their rich cultural and heritage elements. The opening of ibis Styles Makassar Sam Ratulangi encapsulates the colourful highlights of the city.”

To celebrate the opening, the hotel is offering a special rate of IDR 518,000 nett, including breakfast for two with WIFI internet access until 31 May 2017.



