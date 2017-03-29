TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 29 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Thailand Reports Q1 2017 Tourism Revenue of US$20.9 Billion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has said that it expects to finish the first quarter of 2017 right on target with tourism revenue of 734 billion Baht (US$20.9 billion), up 9% over the same period of 2016.

The growth momentum is anticipated to continue through to the second quarter with an 11% year-on-year increase on revenue to 630 billion Baht (US$18 billion), including 16.6 billion Baht (US$474 million) revenue targeted from tourism spending during the next month's five-day Songkran holiday.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “In the first quarter, we’ve seen healthy growth from all source markets, and so we expect this growth momentum to continue into the second quarter. This expectation is based on a number of factors. Thailand will host the WTTC Global Summit 2017 from 26-27 April in Bangkok, and the Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2017 from 2-4 May in Phuket. TAT will also enhance its marketing efforts in China through a series of roadshow events that focus on the luxury, health and wellness, and new markets as well as through celebrity marketing under the “Experience Thailand with Mario” campaign.”

In the first quarter of 2017 (January-March), TAT says it expects Thailand to welcome 9.2 million international visitors and generate 490 billion Baht (US$14 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 2% and 7%, respectively. Meanwhile, domestic tourism is expected to yield 32.5 million trips and 240 billion Baht (US$6.8 billion), a year-on-year growth of 8% and 12%, respectively.

City Pillar Shrine in Ubon Ratchathani, just an one hour flight from Bangkok and one of the nicest cities in Thailand

The growth momentum is expected to continue through to the second quarter with a year-on-year growth target of 6% or 8.02 million international visitor arrivals and 11% to 400 billion Baht (US$11.42 billion).

The potential top five markets in terms of revenue include China (120 billion Baht / US$3.4 billion, up 7%), Russia (24 billion Baht / US$685 million, up 44%), Malaysia (23 billion Baht / US$657 million, up 5%), India (19 billion Baht / 542 million, up 18%), and the UK (17 billion Baht / US$485 million, up 7%).

As well as the hosting of major global events and a series of targetted marketing strategies in China and other key markets, TAT also bases its second quarter growth target on the number of forward bookings. Other contributing factors include new air routes from China and Russia, including Lion Air’s four flights per week on the Nanchang-Bangkok route, Kunming Airlines’ three flights per week on the Kunming-Hat Yai route, and Ural Airlines’ daily flight on the Novosibirsk-Bangkok route.

The extension of the visa fee waiver and reduction for visas on arrival for tourists from 21 countries until 31 August, this year, is also expected to help Thailand maintain its popularity as the top destination in the region.

For the period of the five-day Songkran holiday, from 13-17 April, TAT says it expects Thailand to welcome at least 470,000 international visitors, up 10% over the 2016 Songkran period, and generate some 8 billion Baht (US$228 million) in revenue, up 17%. Meanwhile, domestic tourism is expected to contribute to 2.47 million trips (up 9.6%) and generate 8.54 billion Baht (US$244 million), up 12.5%.

See other recent news regarding: TAT, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Arrivals, Thailand, Ubon Ratchathani.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com