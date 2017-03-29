SAS Transfers Two Landing and Take-Off Rights at London Heathrow

SAS has entered into a slot transaction at London Heathrow whereby two slot-pairs have been transferred.

SAS is the sixth largest airline operating at London Heathrow measured in number of departures, and had, before this transaction, 19 daily slot-pairs at London Heathrow, which now will be reduced to 17 daily slot-pairs.

As part of the transaction, it is agreed that SAS can continue to use these two slot-pairs for up to three years and maintain its present network.

SAS operates from London Heathrow to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Stavanger.

Even after the transaction, SAS will continue to offer a comprehensive network between Scandinavia and London Heathrow.

The airline's intention is to maintain the seat capacity to/from London Heathrow through the use of larger aircraft on remaining departures.

The transaction will generate a positive earnings impact of the equivalent of US$ 75 million for SAS to be accounted for during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017 with a corresponding cash effect during the fiscal year 2016/2017.



