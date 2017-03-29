Outrigger Launches Best Rate Guarantee

|
Outrigger Enterprises Group has launched a Best Rate Guarantee for direct bookings
made online across the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts portfolio.
The company says that should
guests find a lower rate for the same hotel, room type and date
anywhere on an U.S.-based website within 24 hours of booking –
Outrigger will not only match the lower rate, but also extend an
additional 10% discount.
“With our Best Rate
Guarantee, Outrigger continues to strengthen its dedication and
commitment to customer confidence in our brand,” said Sean Dee,
executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Outrigger
Enterprises Group. “Our hotels and resorts, located in some of the
most iconic beaches across the globe, now offer a seamless booking
process so our guests can focus on what truly matters – making the
most of their vacation time.”
The Outrigger Best Rate Guarantee is available
only for exact itinerary matches and the lower price claim must be
for the same room type and Outrigger hotel or condo during the
same travel dates as previously booked through Outrigger.com.
The
lower price must also be available for purchase on a stand-alone
basis through the website. The room cannot be included as part of
a package with any other travel services or activities. Outrigger
says it will make the rate comparison based on the total nightly room rate
plus any and all other mandatory charges, including but not
limited to taxes and fees.
The Best Rate Guarantee applies only to
prices both advertised and available to the general public on an
English-language website, and is not available for bookings on
websites where the property, itinerary or similar booking details
are unknown until after purchase.
The Best Rate Guarantee does not
apply to any bookings for stays at the Ala Moana Condominium
Hotel. Other terms and conditions may apply.
