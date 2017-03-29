TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 29 March 2017
Outrigger Launches Best Rate Guarantee

Outrigger Enterprises Group has launched a Best Rate Guarantee for direct bookings made online across the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts portfolio.

 The company says that should guests find a lower rate for the same hotel, room type and date anywhere on an U.S.-based website within 24 hours of booking – Outrigger will not only match the lower rate, but also extend an additional 10% discount.

“With our Best Rate Guarantee, Outrigger continues to strengthen its dedication and commitment to customer confidence in our brand,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Outrigger Enterprises Group. “Our hotels and resorts, located in some of the most iconic beaches across the globe, now offer a seamless booking process so our guests can focus on what truly matters – making the most of their vacation time.”

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand

The Outrigger Best Rate Guarantee is available only for exact itinerary matches and the lower price claim must be for the same room type and Outrigger hotel or condo during the same travel dates as previously booked through Outrigger.com.

 The lower price must also be available for purchase on a stand-alone basis through the website. The room cannot be included as part of a package with any other travel services or activities. Outrigger says it will make the rate comparison based on the total nightly room rate plus any and all other mandatory charges, including but not limited to taxes and fees.

 The Best Rate Guarantee applies only to prices both advertised and available to the general public on an English-language website, and is not available for bookings on websites where the property, itinerary or similar booking details are unknown until after purchase.

 The Best Rate Guarantee does not apply to any bookings for stays at the Ala Moana Condominium Hotel. Other terms and conditions may apply.

