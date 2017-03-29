Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 24.2 Million Int. Passengers in February 2017

|
Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of February 2017
show continued growth in international air passenger demand,
whilst the pace of expansion in air cargo markets quickened, with
solid increases in demand.
An aggregate total of 24.2 million international
passengers flew on the region's carriers in February, a 2.2%
increase compared to the same month last year. In revenue
passenger kilometre (RPK) terms, demand grew by 3.9%, reflecting
relative strength on long-haul markets. Combined with a modest
1.2% expansion in available seat capacity, the average
international passenger load factor strengthened by 2.1 percentage
points to 80.2% for the month.
Measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK),
international air cargo demand of the region's carriers registered
a double-digit growth of 11.3% compared to the same month last
year, underpinned by strong growth in new export orders and an
acceleration in international trade activity. Growth in demand
out-paced the 1.2% expansion in offered freight capacity by a
comfortable margin, resulting in a 5.4 percentage point increase
in the average international freight load factor to reach 60.1%
for the month.
"Notwithstanding the distortion in
growth comparisons due to the earlier timing of this year's Lunar
New Year festive period, combined figures for the first two months
of the year show an encouraging 5.1% increase in the number of
passengers carried by the region's carriers to a combined total of
51 million," said Mr.
Andrew Herdman, AAPA Director General. "During the same period, air
cargo demand registered a healthy 7.6% increase, with a boost in
demand for air cargo shipments of intermediate and finished
goods."
Looking ahead, Mr. Herdman said, "High
levels of business and consumer confidence across most major
markets underpins continued optimism for further growth in both
air passenger and cargo demand. However, intense market
competition, rising fuel and other costs will continue to put
pressure on yields. As such, the region's carriers remain vigilant
in seeking further opportunities to enhance growth and increase
operational efficiency."
