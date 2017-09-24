eRevMax Expands Meta-Search Distribution Platform with MyHotelShop 2-Way Integration

|
Hotel distribution expert eRevMax has
established 2-way connectivity with MyHotelShop.
MyHotelShop is a meta-search bid
management solution provider in Europe. It currently serves around
1400 properties.
Mutual hotel customers can now
update rate and availability to TripAdvisor, Trivago and Kayak to
get more direct booking traffic through RateTiger and LIVE OS
interface.
Ullrich Kastner,
Managing Director & Founder, MyHotelShop, said, “Meta-search
engines have become an important marketing channel for hotels.
Following this integration, hotel customers can leverage the
real-time rate and availability distribution across multiple
meta-search sites. Due to the complexities of Bid Management
process, a managed service for meta-search channels makes it
easier for hotels from a digital marketing perspective based upon
a monthly advertising budget.”
Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax,
added, “This integration give our hotel clients a bid management
solution for better positioning in meta-search channels and drive
potential guests to brand website for more direct bookings. It is
a highly effective tool that will allow our customers to reach out
to a much larger audience and offer an extended scope for
improving direct bookings through an eco-system of meta-search
sites.”
