eRevMax Expands Meta-Search Distribution Platform with MyHotelShop 2-Way Integration

Hotel distribution expert eRevMax has established 2-way connectivity with MyHotelShop.

MyHotelShop is a meta-search bid management solution provider in Europe. It currently serves around 1400 properties.

Mutual hotel customers can now update rate and availability to TripAdvisor, Trivago and Kayak to get more direct booking traffic through RateTiger and LIVE OS interface.

Ullrich Kastner, Managing Director & Founder, MyHotelShop, said, “Meta-search engines have become an important marketing channel for hotels. Following this integration, hotel customers can leverage the real-time rate and availability distribution across multiple meta-search sites. Due to the complexities of Bid Management process, a managed service for meta-search channels makes it easier for hotels from a digital marketing perspective based upon a monthly advertising budget.”

Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax, added, “This integration give our hotel clients a bid management solution for better positioning in meta-search channels and drive potential guests to brand website for more direct bookings. It is a highly effective tool that will allow our customers to reach out to a much larger audience and offer an extended scope for improving direct bookings through an eco-system of meta-search sites.”

See other recent news regarding: eRevMax.