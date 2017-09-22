Wales Targets New Tourism Markets - HD Video
Interview with Jim Jones
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive interview with Jim Jones, Managing
Director of North Wales Tourism.
In this video, filmed at the
Tourism Expo Japan 2017 on 22 September 2017, Mr. Jones tells us
why Wales is exhibiting at the show for the very first time.
We
talk about Wales as a destination, the number of tourist arrivals
from Japan and what targets the country has. We also discuss
which attractions will appeal to the Japanese market and what demographics
they are targeting.