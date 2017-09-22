Wales Targets New Tourism Markets - HD Video Interview with Jim Jones

[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive interview with Jim Jones, Managing Director of North Wales Tourism.

In this video, filmed at the Tourism Expo Japan 2017 on 22 September 2017, Mr. Jones tells us why Wales is exhibiting at the show for the very first time.

We talk about Wales as a destination, the number of tourist arrivals from Japan and what targets the country has. We also discuss which attractions will appeal to the Japanese market and what demographics they are targeting.

Mr Jones tells us about connectivity, which airports serve North Wales and what it means that Qatar Airways will soon launch flights to Cardiff.

We also discuss which other areas of Asia Pacific Wales is looking at and whether they have plans to open any representative offices. All that and much, much more in the video below.

Wales Tourism - HD Video Interview with Mr. Jim Jones

PODCAST

