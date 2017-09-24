SITAOnAir to Upgrade Philippine Airlines’ In-Flight Wi-Fi

|
SITAOnAir is to
upgrade Philippine Airlines’s existing B777 Swift Broadband fleet
to GX Aviation, powered by Honeywell’s JetWave SATCOM terminal.
The company will also line-fit PAL’s new Airbus A350s and A321s.
Once
complete, SITAOnAir will activate its rich nose-to-tail package of
bespoke inflight connectivity (IFC) services, achieving a
significantly enhanced and consistent connected experience for
passengers and cabin crews.
PAL customers will benefit from SITAOnAir’s mobile
connectivity over GX via SITAOnAir’s Mobile OnAir, OnAir Plug’s
secure online channel for inflight card transactions and crew and
passenger interactions, plus integrated, connected inflight
entertainment from Zodiac Inflight Innovations.
PAL President and Chief Operating
Officer,
Jaime Bautista, said, “We are extremely proud to be
realizing our complete, connected aircraft ambitions with
SITAOnAir, our long-standing, trusted partner. Philippine Airlines
is absolutely focused on delivering the best-possible passenger
experience, driving towards our goal of becoming a full-service
five-star carrier. PAL is at the forefront of the connected
aircraft revolution, and we are excited about the future. Service
innovations, together with flight route network expansion and
fleet modernization, remains a top priority.”
PAL has selected SITAOnAir’s CrewTab solution to digitize cabin crews’ operations. Coupled with GX connectivity,
this solution’s capabilities will further optimize the customer
service experience and efficiencies CrewTab-equipped cabin crews
can deliver in flight.
See other recent
news regarding:
PAL,
SITA,
SITAOnAir,
Philippine Airlines,
Philippines