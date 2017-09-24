MGTO Publishes Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) today published the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, a blueprint for the development of Macao tourism industry in the next 15 years and a relevant guideline for future actions.

A cross-departmental Master Plan Steering Group will now be established and led by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, who will lead collaboration across departments and oversee the implementation progress of the action plans.

The “Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan – Comprehensive Report” and the “Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan – Summary Report” are available for download from the Macao Tourism website.

MGTO has also printed limited hard copies of the “Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan – Summary Report” for the public to obtain from MGTO’s reception counters at the 12th and 18th floor of the Hotline Building, as well as the Public Information Centre, the Service Centre of the Macao SAR and public libraries.

