MGTO Publishes Macao Tourism Industry
Development Master Plan
The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) today
published the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, a blueprint for the development of
Macao tourism industry in the next 15 years and a relevant
guideline for future actions.
A
cross-departmental Master Plan Steering Group will now be established
and led by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, who will
lead collaboration across departments and oversee the
implementation progress of the action plans.
The “Macao Tourism Industry
Development Master Plan – Comprehensive Report” and the “Macao Tourism Industry
Development Master Plan – Summary Report” are available for
download from the
Macao Tourism website.
MGTO has also printed
limited hard copies of the “Macao Tourism Industry Development
Master Plan – Summary Report” for the public to obtain from MGTO’s
reception counters at the 12th and 18th floor of the Hotline
Building, as well as the Public Information Centre, the Service
Centre of the Macao SAR and public libraries.