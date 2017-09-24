JetBlue Signs Deal to be Launch Customer of Airspace by Airbus Cabin on A320 Family Aircraft

|
JetBlue has signed a deal to be the launch customer
of the Airspace by Airbus cabin on A320 Family aircraft.
Highlights of the
new Airspace cabin in the A320 Family include: a unique welcome
experience. In particular, a customizable welcome effect is
extended throughout the cabin by a central lighting strip which is
visible even with open bin doors during boarding.
The A320 Family
cabin with Airspace will also features the industry’s largest
overhead bins, increased interior width, the latest full-colour
LED lighting, and a contemporary lavatory design with new comfort
features.
Robin Hayes, President and CEO of JetBlue, said “The Airspace cabin is aligned with our efforts to
create an experience as comfortable as your own living room. We
are looking forward to our continued partnership with Airbus. The
launch of the new Airspace by Airbus interior will takes JetBlue’s
commitment to customer experience to the next level.”
JetBlue customers will experience this
newest A320 Family cabin aboard JetBlue aircraft starting in late
2020.
Dr.
Kiran Rao, Deputy to COO Customers at Airbus Commercial Aircraft
said, “Airspace offers the kind of features previously reserved
for a few long haul cabins, so bringing that to our best-selling
aircraft family is really going to be noticed by airlines and passengers.”
The longstanding partnership between Airbus
and JetBlue began in 1999 when JetBlue was launched and took
delivery of its first A320. Two years later the airline placed an
order for 48 Airbus planes. Following years of extraordinary
growth, JetBlue now operates a fleet of 176 A320 and A321 aircraft
and has another 102 on order from Airbus.
