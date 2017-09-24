TravelNewsAsia.com
JetBlue Signs Deal to be Launch Customer of Airspace by Airbus Cabin on A320 Family Aircraft

JetBlue has signed a deal to be the launch customer of the Airspace by Airbus cabin on A320 Family aircraft.

Highlights of the new Airspace cabin in the A320 Family include: a unique welcome experience. In particular, a customizable welcome effect is extended throughout the cabin by a central lighting strip which is visible even with open bin doors during boarding.

 The A320 Family cabin with Airspace will also features the industry’s largest overhead bins, increased interior width, the latest full-colour LED lighting, and a contemporary lavatory design with new comfort features.

JetBlue has been unveiled as the launch customer of the Airspace by Airbus cabin on A320 Family aircraft. Click to enlarge.

Robin Hayes, President and CEO of JetBlue, said “The Airspace cabin is aligned with our efforts to create an experience as comfortable as your own living room. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Airbus. The launch of the new Airspace by Airbus interior will takes JetBlue’s commitment to customer experience to the next level.”

 JetBlue customers will experience this newest A320 Family cabin aboard JetBlue aircraft starting in late 2020.

Dr. Kiran Rao, Deputy to COO Customers at Airbus Commercial Aircraft said, “Airspace offers the kind of features previously reserved for a few long haul cabins, so bringing that to our best-selling aircraft family is really going to be noticed by airlines and passengers.”

The longstanding partnership between Airbus and JetBlue began in 1999 when JetBlue was launched and took delivery of its first A320. Two years later the airline placed an order for 48 Airbus planes. Following years of extraordinary growth, JetBlue now operates a fleet of 176 A320 and A321 aircraft and has another 102 on order from Airbus. 

