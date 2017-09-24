Etihad Aviation Appoints Tony Douglas as Group CEO

|
Etihad Aviation has appointed Tony Douglas as
Group Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2018.
Mr. Douglas will join Etihad from the United
Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence, where he has served as CEO of the
Defence Equipment and Support department, responsible for
procuring and supporting all the equipment and services for the
British Armed Forces.
In the UK, he held senior positions with airport
operator BAA, and as Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief
Executive designate of Laing O’Rourke. His roles under airport
operator BAA included Managing Director of the Heathrow Terminal 5
project, Group Supply Chain Director, Group Technical Director,
and CEO of Heathrow Airport.
Previously, Mr.
Douglas held senior positions in the UAE, most notably as CEO of
Abu Dhabi Airports Company and as CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Company
where he was responsible for the successful delivery of Khalifa
Port.
H.E. Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of
Etihad Aviation Group, said, “We are delighted to have Tony
return to Abu Dhabi to lead Etihad. He has guided the
transformation of large organisations in the UAE and the UK, and
he understands the UAE and the region. He is also deeply
knowledgeable about commercial aviation and keenly familiar with
Etihad’s challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing
industry.”
As Group CEO, Mr. Douglas will work with
the Board and leadership team to expand and implement a range of
strategic initiatives to position Etihad for sustained success in
an increasingly competitive regional and global aviation market.
Mr. Douglas, said, “Etihad is a force in global
aviation that must continue to adapt and evolve on its own and
with industry partners. It is an economic and employment engine
for the UAE and the region. With new infrastructure and
attractions like the expanded airport, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Abu
Dhabi Global Market, Etihad has a central role in supporting the
UAE’s position as a global hub of transportation, tourism,
commerce, and culture.”
Ray Gammell, who has
served as Interim Group CEO since May 2017, said: “Etihad and its
talented workforce have helped to reshape global and regional
aviation. With new challenges and new opportunities, Tony will
guide the company into the next phase of its development.”
Mr. Douglas will be supported by an experienced group
leadership team which includes Ray Gammell, who will return to his position as Group Chief People & Performance Officer; Ricky Thirion, Interim Group Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Knight,
Group Chief Strategy & Planning Officer; Mana Mohamed Saeed Al
Mulla, Chief Group Support Services Officer; Henning zur Hausen, General Counsel; and Amina Taher, Vice President Corporate
Affairs.
The divisional CEOs will report directly
to Mr. Douglas, including Peter Baumgartner, CEO of Etihad
Airways; Chris Youlten, Managing Director of Etihad Airport
Services; Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering;
Gavin Halliday, Managing Director of Hala Group; and Robin Kamark
who joins as CEO, Airline Equity Partners in October 2017.
