Delta and Virgin Atlantic Update Schedules Between U.S. and U.K.

Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic have updated
their summer 2018 schedules to optimize their joint network
between the United States and United Kingdom.
Effective 24 March
2018, Delta will introduce the Airbus A330 aircraft on its New
York-JFK, Atlanta and Detroit routes to London-Heathrow.
The A330
aircraft, which are equipped with Wi-Fi and feature 34 fully
flat-bed seats in the Delta One cabin will increase the number
of seats on those London-Heathrow routes. Highlights of
Delta's A330 service on-board service include:
Fully flat-bed seats in the Delta One
cabin, arranged in a 'herringbone' configuration with individual
aisle access;
Chef-curated meal options in Delta One, featuring
locally sourced ingredients and regionally-inspired meals in the
Main Cabin, served with complimentary beverages;
Customizable
TUMI amenity kits in Delta One, plus a sleep kit with travel
essentials for passengers in the Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+;
Complimentary in-flight entertainment with Delta Studio at every
seat, including Hollywood titles, over 1,000 hours of TV, music
and games;
Wi-Fi available for purchase; and
RFID checked
baggage tracking updates available direct to mobile devices
through the Fly Delta App.
In addition, beginning 25 March
2018, Virgin Atlantic and Delta will optimize their schedule
between New York-JFK and London-Heathrow to offer eight daily
frequencies. Virgin Atlantic will operate six daily services and
Delta two, providing customers with conveniently timed flight
choices throughout the day.
"Our partnership with Virgin
Atlantic was founded on and continues to be focused on improving
services for our customers," said Dwight James, Delta's Senior
Vice President — Transatlantic. "The introduction of the A330
aircraft brings more seats and an enhanced onboard experience to
the UK market, while our comprehensive network continues to
provide a greater choice of destinations and schedule options for
our customers across the Atlantic."
The airlines' joint summer 2018 schedule
includes a total of 37 peak daily nonstop flights between the U.S.
and the U.K. Of these, 26 flights will operate between
London-Heathrow and popular U.S. destinations such as Los Angeles,
San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. and 11 flights will
operate between Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, London-Gatwick and
Edinburgh to popular U.S. cities.
Shai Weiss, Chief
Commercial Officer — Virgin Atlantic said, "Together with our
joint venture partners Delta Air Lines we've created in unrivalled
service for customers travelling between the UK and US. We're the
only partnership to offer Wi-Fi on every single trans-Atlantic
flight and fully flat beds with direct aisle access in every
business cabin. From March 2018 even more customers will have
chance to experience Virgin Atlantic flights between London and
New York as we add an additional flight, and those travelling on
Delta will be able to enjoy their fantastic A330 aircraft for the
first time."
