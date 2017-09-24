ATR Signs Deal with Phitek to Supply IFE Streaming

ATR has signed a deal with aircraft cabin technology supplier Amphenol Phitek which will provide operators with the option of a standalone wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system.

The IFE system will enhance the on board experience by allowing passengers to read newspapers, download tourist guides, listen to music and watch films, series or other multimedia content on their personal electronic devices.

Available from June 2018, this type of IFE will become an optional feature on all new ATRs as well as being easily retrofittable on existing aircraft.

This on board streaming will be delivered by a simple, flexible IFE box solution. Since no electrical or mechanical connections are necessary, this box can be installed or removed as required, on every type of aircraft model. Airlines can liaise with the supplier to determine the best possible streaming content and consider the associated revenue opportunities.

Chris van der Loo, Marketing Director of Phitek, said, “We are delighted to supply ATR with our innovative Wi-Fi streaming products. This further enhances the flight experience on board the ATR aircraft. ATR’s position at the forefront of regional aviation demonstrates the superiority of their products and the importance they attach to remaining at the cutting-edge of aviation technology. The fact that they have chosen Phitek is further proof of the quality of our smarter cabin products and their success in creating the ultimate in-flight experience.”

Tom Anderson, ATR’s Senior Vice-President Programs & Support, added, “ATR is constantly striving to improve the in-flight experience we offer to ATR operators and their passengers. This IFE streaming allows passengers more ways to enjoy their flight while providing operators with additional revenue potential.”



See other recent news regarding: ATR, Amphenol Phitek, IFE.