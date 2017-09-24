Airbus’ A340 Laminar-Flow BLADE Test Aircraft Takes Maiden Flight

|
Airbus’ A340 laminar-flow Blade test
demonstrator aircraft (A340-300 MSN001) has made its successful
maiden flight for the EU-sponsored Clean Sky “BLADE” project.
Earlier this week, the aircraft took off
from the Tarbes aerodrome in southern France at 11:00 and after a
series of successful tests it landed at Airbus’ facilities in
Toulouse Blagnac. The overall flight time was 3hrs and 38mins.
The BLADE project – which stands for
Breakthrough Laminar Aircraft Demonstrator in Europe – is tasked
with assessing the feasibility of introducing the technology for
commercial aviation. It aims to improve aviation’s ecological
footprint, bringing with it a 50% reduction of wing friction and
up to five percent lower CO2 emission. Airbus’ A340 is the first
test aircraft in the world to combine a transonic laminar wing
profile with a true internal primary structure.
On the outside the aircraft is fitted with two
representative transonic laminar outer-wings, while inside the
cabin a highly complex specialist flight-test-instrumentation
(FTI) station has been installed.
The extensive modifications to the
A340-300 test-bed aircraft took place during the course of a
16-month working party in Tarbes, with the support of numerous
industrial partners across Europe.
“We began by opening the flight envelope to
check that the aircraft was handling correctly,” said Airbus
Flight-Test Engineer, Philippe Seve, who was on board the flight.
“We achieved our objective to fly at the design Mach number, at a
reasonable altitude and check everything was fine. We also checked
that the FTI was working as expected, to identify further
fine-tuning for the next flights.”
In the run-up to the start of this
flight-testing phase, a small team of 10 specially trained pilots,
test engineers and flight test engineers had prepared for this
milestone for several months, spending time in a simulator and
familiarising themselves with the FTI systems to be installed on
the Airbus flight-test aircraft.
Moreover, on equipment installation side,
a working party of 70 people performed the FTI installation inside
the aircraft, while teams from Bremen, Germany and Broughton, UK
worked externally on the outer wings, with a team from Stade
Germany, installing a pod containing infrared cameras on the fin.
On the wings, there are hundreds of points to
measure the waviness of the surface to help Airbus’ engineers
ascertain its influence on the laminarity – which is the first
time that Airbus has used such a testing method on an aircraft.
Other ‘firsts’ are the use of infrared
cameras inside the pod to measure wing temperature and the
acoustic generator which measures the influence of acoustics on
laminarity. There is also an innovative reflectometry system,
which measures overall deformation in real-time during flight.
A key goal of BLADE is to be able to measure the
tolerances and imperfections which can be present and still
sustain laminarity. To this end, Airbus will simulate every type
of imperfection in a controlled manner, so that at the end of the
campaign the tolerances for building a laminar wing will be fully
known. The flight Lab will perform around 150 flight hours in the
coming months.
