Artyzen Opens First citizenM Hotel in Asia

Artyzen Hospitality Group has opened the inaugural citizenM hotel in Asia.

Located in Taiwan’s cosmopolitan capital city directly opposite the city’s historical site, North Gate, the 267-room citizenM Taipei North Gate is within short walking distance to both Taipei Main Station and the Airport Express terminal, which offers an efficient 35-minute direct train to Taoyuan International Airport.

A significant milestone for the innovative Dutch hotel brand, the debut Asian property in Taipei is the eleventh citizenM hotel to open worldwide since its 2008 launch.

A concept brought to life by award-winning Dutch designers, Concrete, citizenM Taipei North Gate offers just one room category ingeniously designed around sleeping and lounging on the comfy, XL size bed. An intuitive and handy in-room tablet moodpad controls everything from the television and themed wake up alarms, to room temperature, blinds, and ambient lighting.

Allan Yip, Vice-President of Marketing, Distribution and Brands at Artyzen Hospitality Group, said, "Taipei is a very exciting city for us to launch the first citizenM in Asia. North Gate is a central and vibrant location full of good food, retail and culture, a perfect playground for the modern traveller and citizen of the world. We look forward to further regional expansion in 2018 - our next citizenM hotels will open in key gateway cities including Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur in Summer next year."

