Artyzen Opens First citizenM Hotel in Asia

Artyzen Hospitality Group has opened the
inaugural citizenM hotel in Asia.
Located in Taiwan’s cosmopolitan capital
city directly opposite the city’s historical site, North Gate,
the 267-room citizenM Taipei North Gate is within short walking distance to
both Taipei Main Station and the Airport Express terminal, which
offers an efficient 35-minute direct train to Taoyuan
International Airport.
A significant milestone for the
innovative Dutch hotel brand, the debut Asian property in Taipei
is the eleventh citizenM hotel to open worldwide since its 2008
launch.
A concept brought to life by award-winning Dutch
designers, Concrete, citizenM Taipei North Gate offers just one room category
ingeniously designed around sleeping and lounging on the comfy, XL
size bed. An intuitive and handy in-room tablet moodpad controls
everything from the television and themed wake up alarms, to room
temperature, blinds, and ambient lighting.
Allan Yip, Vice-President of Marketing,
Distribution and Brands at Artyzen Hospitality Group, said,
"Taipei is a very exciting city for us to launch the first
citizenM in Asia. North Gate is a central and vibrant location
full of good food, retail and culture, a perfect playground for
the modern traveller and citizen of the world. We look forward to
further regional expansion in 2018 - our next citizenM hotels will
open in key gateway cities including Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur in
Summer next year."
