AsBAA Partners Royal Aeronautical Society

AsBAA, a non-for-profit
representative trade body for business aviation in Asia, has
entered into a strategic partnership with the Royal Aeronautical
Society.
The partnership has been made under the
leadership of AsBAA’s new Board of Directors for whom which
Advocacy, Representation and Community are key priorities in 2017.
Jenny Lau, Chairperson, AsBAA said, “AsBAA has
become the go-to association in the region to advocate the
importance of business and general aviation to our economies and
communities. This partnership highlights our continued efforts on
behalf of our members to forge strategic partnerships with
credible global entities. We’re delighted to be working more
closely with the Royal Aeronautical Society to jointly promote
business and general aviation in Asia.”
Tim Wood, Corporate
Business Development Executive at the Royal Aeronautical Society,
said, “Business and general aviation is a priority at the society. We
have the support of the associations within the IBAC community:
BACA, BBGA, EBAA and NBAA. The recent move to partner with AsBAA
underlines our commitment to also including Asia in the society’s
global activity. Asia plays a key role in our aerospace and
aviation community and we are committed to supporting AsBAA to
help the industry thrive. AsBAA’s regional reach gives it
particular influence; creating links between mainland China, Hong
Kong Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other key Asian markets”.
In
2016, the society celebrated its 150th anniversary and members
took the opportunity to celebrate achievement and excellence
within the aeronautics community, and to look ahead to the next 50
years of innovation in aerospace. The society now has over 23,500
individual members, 280 corporate partners and has become an
international, multidisciplinary professional institution
dedicated to the global aerospace community.
