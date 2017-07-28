AsBAA Partners Royal Aeronautical Society

AsBAA, a non-for-profit representative trade body for business aviation in Asia, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Royal Aeronautical Society. The partnership has been made under the leadership of AsBAA’s new Board of Directors for whom which Advocacy, Representation and Community are key priorities in 2017. Jenny Lau, Chairperson, AsBAA said, “AsBAA has become the go-to association in the region to advocate the importance of business and general aviation to our economies and communities. This partnership highlights our continued efforts on behalf of our members to forge strategic partnerships with credible global entities. We’re delighted to be working more closely with the Royal Aeronautical Society to jointly promote business and general aviation in Asia.” Tim Wood, Corporate Business Development Executive at the Royal Aeronautical Society, said, “Business and general aviation is a priority at the society. We have the support of the associations within the IBAC community: BACA, BBGA, EBAA and NBAA. The recent move to partner with AsBAA underlines our commitment to also including Asia in the society’s global activity. Asia plays a key role in our aerospace and aviation community and we are committed to supporting AsBAA to help the industry thrive. AsBAA’s regional reach gives it particular influence; creating links between mainland China, Hong Kong Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other key Asian markets”. In 2016, the society celebrated its 150th anniversary and members took the opportunity to celebrate achievement and excellence within the aeronautics community, and to look ahead to the next 50 years of innovation in aerospace. The society now has over 23,500 individual members, 280 corporate partners and has become an international, multidisciplinary professional institution dedicated to the global aerospace community.

