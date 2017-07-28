Hotel Indigo Cardiff Launches Recruitment Drive

A recruitment drive has been launched to fill 26 positions at the new Hotel Indigo Cardiff in Wales, including roles at its rooftop Steakhouse Bar & Grill by acclaimed chef Marco Pierre White. Recently appointed General Manager Tom Gaskell will lead the hunt to enlist a team of enthusiastic individuals looking to kick-start or further their career in hospitality. The boutique hotel, located within the heart of the Welsh capital, will feature 122 rooms, as well as Marco Pierre White’s first restaurant in Wales. The hotel will stage a recruitment open day between 10am and 4pm on 2 August giving those interested the chance to submit their CVs and to meet some of the management team. The open day will take place in the tech room at Tramshed Tech on Clare Road – and Hotel Indigo Cardiff’s experienced General Manager is hoping it will attract a host of locals looking to be part of the city’s burgeoning tourism industry. “We’re looking for the best individuals Cardiff has to offer as we get ready to open up an internationally-branded hotel, with a rooftop restaurant by one of the UK’s most lauded chefs,” said Mr. Gaskell. “There is a variety of roles available to suit a range of applicants – from those with little or no experience looking to kick-start their careers, to more experienced professionals with the drive to help us build a hotel and restaurant that guests and local residents alike will love. The recruitment drive marks yet another milestone in the journey towards opening our doors in the Welsh capital. I’m looking forward to finding a new, exciting and tight-knit team that will help make Hotel Indigo Cardiff a huge success.” For more information on the positions available or to apply now, contact Chen-Shee Griffiths on 0292 010 0812.

