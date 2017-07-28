Hotel Indigo Cardiff Launches Recruitment Drive

|
A recruitment drive has been launched to fill 26
positions at the new Hotel Indigo Cardiff in Wales, including roles at its
rooftop Steakhouse Bar & Grill by acclaimed chef Marco Pierre
White.
Recently appointed General Manager Tom Gaskell will
lead the hunt to enlist a team of enthusiastic individuals looking
to kick-start or further their career in hospitality.
The
boutique hotel, located within the heart of the Welsh capital, will feature
122 rooms, as well as Marco Pierre White’s first restaurant in
Wales.
The hotel will stage a
recruitment open day between 10am and 4pm on 2 August giving those interested
the chance to submit their CVs and to meet some of the management
team.
The open day will take place in the tech room at
Tramshed Tech on Clare Road – and Hotel Indigo Cardiff’s
experienced General Manager is hoping it will attract a host of
locals looking to be part of the city’s burgeoning tourism
industry.
“We’re looking for the best individuals Cardiff has
to offer as we get ready to open up an internationally-branded
hotel, with a rooftop restaurant by one of the UK’s most lauded
chefs,” said Mr. Gaskell. “There is a variety of roles available to suit a range
of applicants – from those with little or no experience looking to
kick-start their careers, to more experienced professionals with
the drive to help us build a hotel and restaurant that guests and
local residents alike will love. The recruitment drive
marks yet another milestone in the journey towards opening our
doors in the Welsh capital. I’m looking forward to finding a new,
exciting and tight-knit team that will help make Hotel Indigo
Cardiff a huge success.”
For more
information on the positions available or to apply now, contact
Chen-Shee Griffiths on 0292 010 0812.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hotel Indigo,
Recruitment,
Cardiff,
Wales.