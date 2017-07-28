TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 28 July 2017
IHG Signs First Even Hotel Outside North America

Travel can play havoc with our mental and physical wellbeing. So many of us spend hours at the gym, watching our diets or taking early morning yoga classes, only to see all the great results fly out the window when we board the plane.

 Increasingly travellers are realigning their priorities to put wellbeing first in today’s over-scheduled and ‘always on’ culture. As they increasingly endeavour to stick to good routines on the road, ‘wellness travel’ has flourished, outpacing regular travel by 50% and reflecting the need for travellers to recharge, refresh and rejuvenate themselves to maintain a healthy life balance.

To address this, InterContinental Hotels Group and Pro-invest Group have signed the first Even hotel in New Zealand.

Even Hotel Auckland (render)

The Even Hotel Auckland, scheduled to open in 2020, is the first of the wellness brand to be signed outside of North America. It is also the first in Pro-Invest Group’s portfolio of 10-15 Even Hotels across the capital cities and economic hubs in Australia and New Zealand, in partnership with IHG.

 Best-in-class fitness facilities, in-room exercise zones and simple, fresh and organic foods are the cornerstones. Beyond food and exercise the brand offers initiatives that build on the bigger wellness picture, such as bedrooms with plush bedding, aromatherapy amenities, intended to encourage a good night’s sleep and lighting profiles that energise and relax.

Nutritionally-designed menus and quality, ethically-sourced food will be supplied by THR1VE while fitness facilities will include a multi-functional zoned gym and flex space for small group fitness classes, and in-room fitness elements.

 Jan Smits, Chief Executive Officer Asia Middle East & Africa, IHG said, “Some brands know what they’re made of, we know who we’re made for. Wellness travel is a global phenomenon and a $563 billion industry today and, with Even Hotels, we have a created a brand that will deliver a local wellness experience to travellers for whom health and wellbeing is so important. I firmly believe that the Even Hotels brand will be a key driver in market share growth in New Zealand and Australia.”

The 200-room Even Hotel Auckland will be located in the very heart of Auckland’s centre, at the corner of Albert and Wyndham Street.

See also: Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Destination Spa Management.

