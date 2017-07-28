New Air BP Aviation Fuel Depot at Essendon Airport in Australia

|
The commitment to future growth for aviation
services at Essendon Airport in Australia has been strengthened with the
construction and unveiling of a second aviation fuel depot at Essendon Fields.
The facilities include two new CL17 17,000 litre fuel trucks that can deliver fuel to anywhere on the airport
and a new aviation fuel depot, located on Wirraway Road.
Spread
across three levels the depot houses two 110,000 litre storage
tanks of Jet A-1 fuel. With direct airside access, the new fuel
service adds greater choice for all aviation users at the airport,
making it easier to refuel quickly.
“This project is made
possible by Air BP and Essendon Fields sharing a vision that
growth in aviation requires a competitive fuel service. The
airport is busy enough to require two fuel providers and we are
very excited to be partnering with Air BP to provide better
service to all of our aviation operators,’’ said Chris Cowan, CEO Essendon Fields. “Fuel is the lifeblood of any airport and
in the past some aviation operators may have chosen not to refuel
at Essendon Airport due to a lack of an alternative fuel facility.
We've now rectified that situation with the construction of this
new depot. We also have a vision of future growth in
aviation services at Essendon Airport in particular for emergency
services, regional airlines and corporate jets. Air BP shares our
exciting vision for the future’’
Air BP is
one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and
services.
Working in collaboration with RocketRoute, Air BP launched the
RocketRoute Marketplace App providing a quick and easy way to view
pricing, order fuel and pay either on account or by credit card.
“We see this investment at Essendon Fields as a logical
progression of our strategy to grow our already substantial
network of aviation fuel locations throughout Australia and around
the globe,” said Alan Wilson, Managing Director, Air BP Asia
Pacific. “Air BP provides industry leading supply security and
product quality assurance so that those flying to Melbourne can
fuel with confidence.”
