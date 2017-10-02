Nobu Hospitality to Rebrand Hotel in Palo Alto, California

|
Nobu Hospitality is to rebrand The Epiphany
Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, California, to the Nobu
Hotel Epiphany on 2 October 2017.
The hotel offers 83 guest rooms
and suites, event and meeting space, as well as the recently
opened Nobu Palo Alto restaurant and bar.
"We are very pleased to expand our presence on
the west coast and The Epiphany Hotel is a great addition to our
portfolio. The hotel will continue to maintain its individuality
and distinct character while benefiting from Nobu's operating
culture and philosophy," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive
Officer of Nobu Hospitality.
The hotel's
guest rooms and suites, with balcony views of Palo Alto and the
Santa Cruz mountains, will offer a 24-hour,
in-room dining menu from Nobu restaurant, Barcelona's Natura Bissé
bath amenities as well as other signature Nobu touchpoints.
The hotel restaurant has just undergone a
revitalization with the opening of the Nobu restaurant, offering
breakfast, lunch and dinner, daily, with many of Chef Nobu
Matsuhisa's classic dishes, including Black Cod Miso and
Yellowtail Sashimi Jalapeño.
Hotel guests are offered priority
reservations at Nobu Palo Alto and may also enjoy the cuisine in
the privacy of their guest room or suite.
