Nobu Hospitality to Rebrand Hotel in Palo Alto, California

Nobu Hospitality is to rebrand The Epiphany Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, California, to the Nobu Hotel Epiphany on 2 October 2017.

The hotel offers 83 guest rooms and suites, event and meeting space, as well as the recently opened Nobu Palo Alto restaurant and bar.

"We are very pleased to expand our presence on the west coast and The Epiphany Hotel is a great addition to our portfolio. The hotel will continue to maintain its individuality and distinct character while benefiting from Nobu's operating culture and philosophy," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality.

The hotel's guest rooms and suites, with balcony views of Palo Alto and the Santa Cruz mountains, will offer a 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Nobu restaurant, Barcelona's Natura Bissé bath amenities as well as other signature Nobu touchpoints.

The hotel restaurant has just undergone a revitalization with the opening of the Nobu restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, daily, with many of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's classic dishes, including Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi Jalapeño.

Hotel guests are offered priority reservations at Nobu Palo Alto and may also enjoy the cuisine in the privacy of their guest room or suite.



See other recent news regarding: Nobu, Rebrand.