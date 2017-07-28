Shawn Cole Appointed Vice President of Delta
Cargo
Shawn Cole has been appointed Vice President of
Delta Cargo.
Cole most recently served as Vice President –
Finance and Corporate Planning.
“Shawn is a solutions-driven Delta executive of
nearly 10 years,” said Gareth Joyce, President – Delta Cargo and
Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service. “He has
consistently motivated organizations to deliver maximum
productivity, improve top-line growth and control costs through
the most effective use of available resources and tools. This
expertise positions Shawn to continue Cargo’s successful momentum
as well.”
A native of High Point, North Carolina,
Cole holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from North Carolina
Agricultural & Technical State University. He earned his Masters
of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management
at Northwestern University.