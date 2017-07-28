Shawn Cole Appointed Vice President of Delta Cargo

Shawn Cole has been appointed Vice President of Delta Cargo.

Cole most recently served as Vice President – Finance and Corporate Planning.

“Shawn is a solutions-driven Delta executive of nearly 10 years,” said Gareth Joyce, President – Delta Cargo and Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service. “He has consistently motivated organizations to deliver maximum productivity, improve top-line growth and control costs through the most effective use of available resources and tools. This expertise positions Shawn to continue Cargo’s successful momentum as well.”

A native of High Point, North Carolina, Cole holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

