TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 28 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

TSA Increases Aviation Security Measures in U.S.A.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in America is implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items that require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes.

Following extensive testing and successful pilots at 10 airports, TSA has said it plans to expand these measures to all U.S. airports during the weeks and months ahead.

“Whether you’re flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

Carry-on luggage passing through an x-ray machine at Airport Security

As new procedures are phased in, TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image.

The new screening procedures in standard lanes are already in place at the following 10 U.S. airports:

•Boise Airport (BOI)
•Colorado Springs Airport (COS)
•Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
•Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
•Logan International Airport (BOS)
•Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
•Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
•Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)
•McCarran International Airport (LAS)
•Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

In standard screening lanes, TSA officers will be stationed in front of the checkpoint X-ray machines to guide passengers through the screening process and recommend how best to arrange their carry-on items for X-ray screening.

 There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

“It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats,” said Gowadia.

The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre who are using TSA Pre lanes. TSA Pre is now available at 200 airports across the US. Travelers enrolled in TSA Pre do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, electronics, light outerwear, or belts. Learn more about TSA Pre here.

See other recent news regarding: TSA, Defense, Security, Airport Security.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com