TSA Increases Aviation Security Measures in U.S.A.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in America is implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items that require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes. Following extensive testing and successful pilots at 10 airports, TSA has said it plans to expand these measures to all U.S. airports during the weeks and months ahead. “Whether you’re flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia. As new procedures are phased in, TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image. The new screening procedures in standard lanes are already in place at the following 10 U.S. airports: •Boise Airport (BOI)

•Colorado Springs Airport (COS)

•Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

•Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

•Logan International Airport (BOS)

•Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

•Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)

•Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

•McCarran International Airport (LAS)

•Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) In standard screening lanes, TSA officers will be stationed in front of the checkpoint X-ray machines to guide passengers through the screening process and recommend how best to arrange their carry-on items for X-ray screening. There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. “It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats,” said Gowadia. The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre who are using TSA Pre lanes. TSA Pre is now available at 200 airports across the US. Travelers enrolled in TSA Pre do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, electronics, light outerwear, or belts. Learn more about TSA Pre here.

