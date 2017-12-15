Air Canada to Launch Daily Flights Between Vancouver and Yellowknife

|
Air Canada is to launch daily seasonal flights
between Vancouver and Yellowknife.
The new non-stop service will be offered onboard
75-seat Bombardier CRJ-705 aircraft featuring a choice of Business
Class or Economy service operated by Jazz Aviation LP under the
Air Canada Express banner.
All flights will provide Aeroplan
accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits
and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge
access at the Vancouver hub, priority boarding and other benefits.
Flights will operate between 15
December 2017 and 1 April 2018.
"We continue to strategically build our
Vancouver hub and we are excited to link Vancouver and Yellowknife
with daily non-stop flights this winter, complementing our
existing Yellowknife services from Calgary and Edmonton," said
Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at Air Canada. "These new
non-stop flights will shave off almost four hours of round-trip
travel time for customers travelling between Canada's west coast
and the Northwest Territories. In addition to convenient business
travel between these two areas, these new flights also connect
seamlessly at our YVR trans-Pacific hub to and from our Asia and
US transborder networks, offering one-stop ease for visitors
travelling to enjoy Canada's spectacular Aurora Borealis and
northern winter adventures."
The Hon. Wally
Schumann, Minister responsible for the Department of Industry,
Tourism and Investment, and the Department of Infrastructure, in
the Northwest Territories, said, "Air Canada's direct route
between Yellowknife and Vancouver is great news for the Northwest
Territories' tourism industry and comes just in time for
aurora-viewing season. The additional flight enables our visitor
numbers to continue to grow by providing travelers with easier and
faster routes so they can spend more time enjoying the spectacular
Northwest Territories, and comes at a time when the Yellowknife
airport is actively working to attract more business and enhance
services to clients and passengers."
So far in 2017, Air Canada has launched new services from
its Vancouver hub to: Taipei, Frankfurt, London-Gatwick,
Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Boston, with Melbourne seasonal flights
to begin 1 December, and Delhi seasonal service resuming on
14 October increasing up to five times weekly for the 2017/2018
season
