Air Canada to Launch Daily Flights Between Vancouver and Yellowknife

Air Canada is to launch daily seasonal flights between Vancouver and Yellowknife. The new non-stop service will be offered onboard 75-seat Bombardier CRJ-705 aircraft featuring a choice of Business Class or Economy service operated by Jazz Aviation LP under the Air Canada Express banner. All flights will provide Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Vancouver hub, priority boarding and other benefits. Flights will operate between 15 December 2017 and 1 April 2018. "We continue to strategically build our Vancouver hub and we are excited to link Vancouver and Yellowknife with daily non-stop flights this winter, complementing our existing Yellowknife services from Calgary and Edmonton," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at Air Canada. "These new non-stop flights will shave off almost four hours of round-trip travel time for customers travelling between Canada's west coast and the Northwest Territories. In addition to convenient business travel between these two areas, these new flights also connect seamlessly at our YVR trans-Pacific hub to and from our Asia and US transborder networks, offering one-stop ease for visitors travelling to enjoy Canada's spectacular Aurora Borealis and northern winter adventures." The Hon. Wally Schumann, Minister responsible for the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment, and the Department of Infrastructure, in the Northwest Territories, said, "Air Canada's direct route between Yellowknife and Vancouver is great news for the Northwest Territories' tourism industry and comes just in time for aurora-viewing season. The additional flight enables our visitor numbers to continue to grow by providing travelers with easier and faster routes so they can spend more time enjoying the spectacular Northwest Territories, and comes at a time when the Yellowknife airport is actively working to attract more business and enhance services to clients and passengers." So far in 2017, Air Canada has launched new services from its Vancouver hub to: Taipei, Frankfurt, London-Gatwick, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Boston, with Melbourne seasonal flights to begin 1 December, and Delhi seasonal service resuming on 14 October increasing up to five times weekly for the 2017/2018 season

