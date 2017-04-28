Vietjet Launches Singapore - Hanoi Flights

|
Vietjet has launched flights between Singapore
and Hanoi.
The flight, which
operates on a daily return basis, departs from Singapore at 14:55 and arrives at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi
at 16:50.
The return leg departs from Hanoi at
10:00 to arrive at Singapore Changi Airport at
13:55.
The flight time per sector is approximately 2
hours and 55 minutes.
Vietjet
also operates two daily return flights from Singapore to Ho
Chi Minh (Saigon), departing from Changi International Airport at
13:05 and 17:55.
The return flight leaves Tan Son Nhat
International Airport at 12:05 and 13:50.
The flight time is approximately 2 hours.
The airline is also planning to connect Singapore
with Da Lat and Da Nang in the future.
