Vietjet Launches Singapore - Hanoi Flights

Vietjet has launched flights between Singapore and Hanoi.

The flight, which operates on a daily return basis, departs from Singapore at 14:55 and arrives at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi at 16:50.

The return leg departs from Hanoi at 10:00 to arrive at Singapore Changi Airport at 13:55.

The flight time per sector is approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Vietjet also operates two daily return flights from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), departing from Changi International Airport at 13:05 and 17:55.

The return flight leaves Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 12:05 and 13:50.

The flight time is approximately 2 hours.

The airline is also planning to connect Singapore with Da Lat and Da Nang in the future.

