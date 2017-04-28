TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 28 April 2017
Dusit Signs Chatuchak Market Hotel

Dusit has signed a hotel management agreement with Dhanasansombut Development, to operate the first ever hotel in the heart of Bangkok’s world-famous Chatuchak Market.

 Forming part of Dhanasansombut’s new mixed-use development, Mixt Chatuchak, the new hotel will comprise approximately 250 rooms and will be located a short walk from both the MRT (Mo Chit station) and BTS (Chatuchak station) mass transit rail systems.

Don Mueang International Airport, which serves key domestic and regional destinations, is only 30 minutes’ drive away.

Chatuchak Market, also known locally as Jatujak or JJ, is located in the north of the city next to Chatuchak Park, one of Bangkok’s largest green spaces, and near the Or Tor Kor fresh produce market.

Comprising over 8,000 stalls selling everything from clothes and furniture, to art, ceramics, plants, souvenirs, drinks, food and even pets, JJ is one of Bangkok’s top tourist destinations, attracting more than 400,000 shoppers every weekend. It is estimated that six out of every 10 tourists in Bangkok will visit the market during their vacation.

Dusit has signed a hotel management agreement with Dhanasansombut Development, to operate the first ever hotel in the heart of Bangkok’s world-famous Chatuchak Market - Mixt Chatuchak

Bang Sue Grand Station, which will replace the Bangkok Railway Station at Hua Lamphong as the terminus for all long-distance rail services from Bangkok, is also currently under construction next to JJ Market and is scheduled to open in 2019. The new station will be surrounded by several new commercial, business and residential projects.

Ms Nontaya Apitanotai, the majority owner and Authorized Director of Dhanasansombut Development, said, “Mixt Chatuchak is the only building located directly within JJ Market, making the mixed-use project and Dusit’s new hotel a unique proposition for guests who will benefit from the large array of shops and services within our building as well as on their doorstep. Our companies share a complementary vision to impress the world with Thai hospitality, and by drawing on the energy, culture and vibrancy of the iconic JJ Market, we are confident this synergy will be a huge success.”

With 29 properties currently in operation across four brands in eight countries, Dusit International is in a significant growth phase which will see the number of Dusit properties reach 70 within the next three to four years across Southeast Asia, China, sub-Saharan Africa, the GCC region, Europe, and more key markets.

“JJ Market is a true Bangkok icon and we are delighted to have this opportunity to become part of its vibrant fabric,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. “With several exciting developments set to open near the market within the next few years, the area will only become even more appealing, and our new hotel will be perfectly positioned to meet the needs of the young, sophisticated travellers who visit the area seeking a distinctive localized experience.”

