Dusit Signs Chatuchak Market Hotel

|
Dusit has signed a hotel management agreement
with Dhanasansombut Development, to operate the first ever hotel
in the heart of Bangkok’s world-famous Chatuchak Market.
Forming
part of Dhanasansombut’s new mixed-use development, Mixt Chatuchak,
the new hotel will comprise approximately 250 rooms and will be
located a short walk from both the MRT (Mo Chit station) and BTS (Chatuchak
station) mass transit rail systems.
Don Mueang International
Airport, which serves key domestic and regional destinations, is
only 30 minutes’ drive away.
Chatuchak Market, also known locally as Jatujak
or JJ, is located in the north of the city next to Chatuchak Park,
one of Bangkok’s largest green spaces, and near the Or Tor Kor
fresh produce market.
Comprising over 8,000 stalls selling everything from clothes
and furniture, to art, ceramics, plants, souvenirs, drinks, food
and even pets, JJ is one of Bangkok’s top tourist destinations,
attracting more than 400,000 shoppers every weekend. It is
estimated that six out of every 10 tourists in Bangkok will visit
the market during their vacation.
Bang Sue Grand Station,
which will replace the Bangkok Railway Station at Hua Lamphong as
the terminus for all long-distance rail services from Bangkok, is
also currently under construction next to JJ Market and is
scheduled to open in 2019. The new station will be surrounded by
several new commercial, business and residential projects.
Ms Nontaya Apitanotai, the majority owner and
Authorized Director of Dhanasansombut Development, said,
“Mixt Chatuchak is the only building located directly within JJ
Market, making the mixed-use project and Dusit’s new hotel a
unique proposition for guests who will benefit from the large
array of shops and services within our building as well as on
their doorstep. Our companies share a complementary vision to
impress the world with Thai hospitality, and by drawing on the
energy, culture and vibrancy of the iconic JJ Market, we are
confident this synergy will be a huge success.”
With 29
properties currently in operation across four brands in eight
countries, Dusit International is in a significant growth phase which will see the number of Dusit properties reach 70 within the
next three to four years across Southeast Asia, China, sub-Saharan
Africa, the GCC region, Europe, and more key markets.
“JJ Market is a true Bangkok icon and we are delighted to have
this opportunity to become part of its vibrant fabric,” said Ms
Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit
International. “With several exciting developments set to open
near the market within the next few years, the area will only
become even more appealing, and our new hotel will be perfectly
positioned to meet the needs of the young, sophisticated
travellers who visit the area seeking a distinctive localized
experience.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Dusit,
Chatuchak,
Bangkok.