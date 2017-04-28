Element Kuala Lumpur Appoints Ramesh Ganeson as General Manager

The first Element Hotel in South East Asia, the Element Kuala Lumpur has appointed Ramesh Ganeson as General Manager.

With over 9 years’ of experience in the hospitality industry, Ramesh began his career with Starwood Hotels and Resorts as Field Marketing Manager where he bagged multiple awards for Best Hotel Digital Manager and soon expanded his role in Singapore and Indonesia to oversee 26 properties after delivering year on year increased revenue.

In 2010, Ramesh served as the Regional Director of Operational Excellence and Global Initiatives, some of his major achievement includes the launching of various hotels and increasing Guest Experience Index Score for the overall region.

Ramesh Ganeson said, “Element Kuala Lumpur is set to be a game changer in the Kuala Lumpur hotel scene, as we are thriving to meet the ever evolving guests' demands for hotel rooms and service residence concept. The best of both concepts is available at Element Kuala Lumpur, which perfectly depicts our tagline - extended stay re-imagined. Besides being in one of the tallest towers in Malaysia, I can personally say, you have not seen KL in 360 degrees, if you have not stayed with us.”

Element Kuala Lumpur is situated in the heart of the city within the 275-metre high mixed-use Ilham Tower, designed by the globally acclaimed Foster+Partners.

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: GM, General Manager.