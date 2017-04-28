Element Kuala Lumpur Appoints Ramesh Ganeson as General Manager

|
The first Element Hotel in South East Asia,
the Element Kuala Lumpur has appointed
Ramesh Ganeson as General Manager.
With over 9 years’
of experience in the hospitality industry, Ramesh began his career with Starwood Hotels
and Resorts as Field Marketing Manager where he bagged multiple
awards for Best Hotel Digital Manager and soon expanded his role
in Singapore and Indonesia to oversee 26 properties after
delivering year on year increased revenue.
In 2010, Ramesh served
as the Regional Director of Operational Excellence and Global
Initiatives, some of his major achievement includes the launching
of various hotels and increasing Guest Experience Index Score for
the overall region.
Ramesh Ganeson
said, “Element Kuala Lumpur is set to be a game changer in the
Kuala Lumpur hotel scene, as we are thriving to meet the ever
evolving guests' demands for hotel rooms and service residence
concept. The best of both concepts is available at Element Kuala
Lumpur, which perfectly depicts our tagline - extended stay
re-imagined. Besides being in one of the tallest towers in
Malaysia, I can personally say, you have not seen KL in 360
degrees, if you have not stayed with us.”
Element Kuala Lumpur is situated in the heart of the city
within the 275-metre high mixed-use Ilham Tower, designed by the
globally acclaimed Foster+Partners.
