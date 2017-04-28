China Southern Airlines Signs Purchase Agreement for 20 Airbus A350-900s

China Southern Airlines has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 20 A350-900s.

The airline now operates one of the largest Airbus fleet in the world with more than 300 Airbus aircraft in service, comprising the A320 Family, the A330 Family and five A380s.

Tan Wangeng, President of China Southern Airlines, said, “With its very long range capability, economic fuel consumption and spacious cabin, the A350 XWB is the ideal choice for our international long haul routes. The introduction of the A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading international carriers.”

The A350 XWB is powered by new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

“We are proud to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest airline to select the A350 XWB,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The unrivalled operational performance, fuel efficiency and cabin comfort of the A350 XWB will give China Southern Airlines a competitive edge on its international network.”

With this latest order, Airbus has recorded a total of 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide.

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: China Southern Airlines, A350, Aviation.