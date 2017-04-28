China Southern Airlines Signs Purchase Agreement for 20 Airbus A350-900s

|
China Southern Airlines has signed a purchase
agreement with Airbus for 20 A350-900s.
The airline now operates one of the
largest Airbus fleet in the world with more than 300 Airbus
aircraft in service, comprising the A320 Family, the A330 Family
and five A380s.
Tan Wangeng, President of China Southern
Airlines, said, “With its very long range capability, economic fuel
consumption and spacious cabin, the A350 XWB is the ideal choice
for our international long haul routes. The introduction of the
A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the
world’s leading international carriers.”
The A350 XWB is powered by new fuel-efficient
Rolls-Royce engines.
“We are proud to welcome China Southern Airlines
as the latest airline to select the A350 XWB,” said John Leahy,
Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.
“The unrivalled operational performance, fuel efficiency and cabin
comfort of the A350 XWB will give China Southern Airlines a
competitive edge on its international network.”
With this latest order, Airbus has recorded a
total of 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers
worldwide.
See also:
Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation
@ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
China Southern Airlines,
A350,
Aviation.