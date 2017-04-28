Transport Canada and EASA Award Steep Approach Certifications to CS100

Transport Canada and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have awarded the Bombardier CS100 aircraft with steep approach certifications. The CS100 aircraft’s capability to operate at challenging airports such as London City (LCY) Airport was validated by Bombardier’s comprehensive flight test program. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be the first airline to operate the C Series at LCY Airport. “The latest technology in aural and head-up display systems on-board the CS100 aircraft is used by the crew during the approach and landing phases of flight,” said François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Bombardier. “To be certified for operations at LCY, we had to show that the aircraft could perform at a greater approach angle, take-off and land on the airport’s short runway and meet the local noise requirements. Our crew successfully demonstrated as expected, the CS100 aircraft’s capability and maneuverability. The aircraft now joins our Q400 turboprop aircraft, as well as our Challenger 650, Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets which already access this challenging airport regularly.” The CS100 will double the range that can be flown viably from LCY, opening new routes for airlines and passengers. The C Series will allow airlines to viably offer direct intercontinental flights from LCY Airport to both North America as well as the Middle East in addition to opening numerous new route opportunities within Europe, Russia and Northern Africa, which were not possible with previous-generation aircraft. Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport, said, “The C Series is a game-changer for the only London airport actually in London, and it’s fantastic news that one of the quietest and most fuel efficient commercial jets in its class has been granted regulatory approval. Bombardier’s next generation aircraft will unlock new routes which passengers, both business and leisure, will benefit from, with opportunities for non-stop services to destinations including the east coast of the USA, Russia, West Africa and the Middle East. Following the airport’s planned £350 million expansion project we hope the C Series will become a familiar sight at London City Airport and I look forward to welcoming the maiden SWISS C Series flight later in 2017.” The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

