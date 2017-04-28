Transport Canada and EASA Award Steep Approach Certifications to CS100

|
Transport Canada and the European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA) have awarded the Bombardier CS100 aircraft
with steep approach certifications.
The CS100 aircraft’s capability to operate
at challenging airports such as London City (LCY) Airport was
validated by Bombardier’s comprehensive flight test program.
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will
be the first airline to operate the C Series at LCY Airport.
“The latest technology in
aural and head-up display systems on-board the CS100 aircraft is
used by the crew during the approach and landing phases of
flight,” said François Caza, Vice President, Product Development
and Chief Engineer, Bombardier. “To be certified for operations at
LCY, we had to show that the aircraft could perform at a greater
approach angle, take-off and land on the airport’s short runway
and meet the local noise requirements. Our crew successfully
demonstrated as expected, the CS100 aircraft’s capability and
maneuverability. The aircraft now joins our Q400 turboprop
aircraft, as well as our Challenger 650, Global 5000 and Global
6000 business jets which already access this challenging airport
regularly.”
The CS100 will double the range that can be
flown viably from LCY, opening new routes for airlines and
passengers. The C Series will
allow airlines to viably offer direct intercontinental flights
from LCY Airport to both North America as well as the Middle East
in addition to opening numerous new route opportunities within
Europe, Russia and Northern Africa, which were not possible with
previous-generation aircraft.
Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport,
said, “The C Series is a game-changer for the only
London airport actually in London, and it’s fantastic news that
one of the quietest and most fuel efficient commercial jets in its
class has been granted regulatory approval. Bombardier’s next
generation aircraft will unlock new routes which passengers, both
business and leisure, will benefit from, with opportunities for
non-stop services to destinations including the east coast of the
USA, Russia, West Africa and the Middle East. Following the airport’s
planned £350 million expansion project we hope the C Series will
become a familiar sight at London City Airport and I look forward
to welcoming the maiden SWISS C Series flight later in 2017.”
The C Series aircraft is
manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an
affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.
