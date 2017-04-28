Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman
(Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017
(HD video and podcast below) Aviation industry
update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary
Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata.
This extremely interesting and very open
discussion took place at the WTTC Global Summit 2017 in
Bangkok on 27 April.
The two discuss, among other things, airports
and their associated costs, security and the new laptop ban on
certain flights to US and UK, open skies, ultra-long haul travel
such as Qantas' Perth - London flights, flydubai and other low
cost airlines operating longer haul flights, ASEAN visas, local
opposition to airport expansions such as at London Heathrow, David
Cameron's speech at WTTC Global Summit, logic (or lack thereof)
within the travel, tourism and airline industries and much, much
more.
The video and podcast contain some strong
language.