MHG Opens Avani Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal

Minor Hotels Group has expanded its portfolio of
Avani Hotels to Lisbon.
The Avani Avenida
Liberdade Lisbon Hotel is located just off fashionable Avenida da Liberdade,
globally known for its luxury A to Z fashion stores from Armani to Zegna,
theatres, beautiful squares and intimate restaurants.
"We are proud to launch our first European hotel in Lisbon," said
Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director Avani Hotels & Resorts.
“Lisbon is the perfect fit for the Avani brand as it has an
incredible sense of design and community and it is affordable.”
The
hotel, formerly Tivoli Jardim Hotel, has undergone an extensive
1.5 million Euro refurbishment. The upgrade includes the redesign
of the façade, the guest rooms, lobby, reception, the installation
of an AvaniFIT gym and the relaunch of well-known Olivier
Restaurant.
The 119 Avani Standard, Premier, Deluxe and
Family Rooms feature a Nespresso coffee-maker, satellite TV, well-stocked
mini-bar and high-speed WiFi. All Avani Premier, Deluxe and Family
Rooms have balconies and Avani Standard rooms have garden views.
Guests are able to enjoy a buffet
breakfast outdoor on the hotel’s sunny terrace, a perfect spot
from which
to enjoy an espresso and butter croissant with lashings of peach
jam, before hitting the streets.
The Palacete Conference and Events
Centre next door to the hotel, offers three floors of event space
with a capacity for up to 260 people. The ground floor has a large
reception area, the first floor offers three function rooms with
varied configuration capabilities and the top floor houses an
exclusive Boardroom with its own foyer and elevator access.
The hotel’s convenient location, only 15
minutes’ drive from Lisbon International Airport, is within
walking distance of the underground station, Rossio train station
and Tram 28.