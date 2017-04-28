MHG Opens Avani Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal

Minor Hotels Group has expanded its portfolio of Avani Hotels to Lisbon.

The Avani Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel is located just off fashionable Avenida da Liberdade, globally known for its luxury A to Z fashion stores from Armani to Zegna, theatres, beautiful squares and intimate restaurants.

"We are proud to launch our first European hotel in Lisbon," said Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director Avani Hotels & Resorts. “Lisbon is the perfect fit for the Avani brand as it has an incredible sense of design and community and it is affordable.”

The hotel, formerly Tivoli Jardim Hotel, has undergone an extensive 1.5 million Euro refurbishment. The upgrade includes the redesign of the façade, the guest rooms, lobby, reception, the installation of an AvaniFIT gym and the relaunch of well-known Olivier Restaurant.

The 119 Avani Standard, Premier, Deluxe and Family Rooms feature a Nespresso coffee-maker, satellite TV, well-stocked mini-bar and high-speed WiFi. All Avani Premier, Deluxe and Family Rooms have balconies and Avani Standard rooms have garden views.

Guests are able to enjoy a buffet breakfast outdoor on the hotel’s sunny terrace, a perfect spot from which to enjoy an espresso and butter croissant with lashings of peach jam, before hitting the streets.

The Palacete Conference and Events Centre next door to the hotel, offers three floors of event space with a capacity for up to 260 people. The ground floor has a large reception area, the first floor offers three function rooms with varied configuration capabilities and the top floor houses an exclusive Boardroom with its own foyer and elevator access.

The hotel’s convenient location, only 15 minutes’ drive from Lisbon International Airport, is within walking distance of the underground station, Rossio train station and Tram 28.

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: Minor, Avani, Portugal, Lisbon.