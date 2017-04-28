AirAsia Launches Flights Between Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar, India

AirAsia has launched direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar, the beautiful capital city of India’s Odisha state. The airline will operate the route four times per week. Aireen Omar, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Berhad said, “Our plans and commitment to grow in the Indian market is in line with the governments’ recent announcement to expand the number of slots for Malaysians carriers to operate between the two countries. Through this, we hope to help boost the tourism and trade in India and Malaysia while continue to provide our guests with better connectivity as well as offering them the best services in and out of India.” Passengers can make use of the optional Fly-Thru service to connect to flights with their baggage checked-through to the final destination without the hassle of immigration clearance at the transit hub. With this service, passengers can travel to Bhubaneswar seamlessly from most cities in Asia and Australia, such as from Melbourne, Auckland, Bali, Bangkok or Haneda to Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur. AirAsia Group also connects Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, New Delhi directly to Kuala Lumpur, and from Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata directly to Bangkok in Thailand. Also known as ‘Temple City of India’, Bhubaneswar is the capital of the Indian state of Odisha, formerly known as Orissa and has a population of over two million people. It has a rich history of over 3,000 years and is now a rapidly growing city with commercial districts and a buzzing tourism sector with new upscale hotels, shops and restaurants. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

