AirAsia Launches Flights Between Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar, India

|
AirAsia has launched direct flights between
Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar, the beautiful capital city of
India’s Odisha state.
The airline will operate the route four
times per week.
Aireen Omar, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia
Berhad said, “Our plans and commitment to grow in the Indian market
is in line with the governments’ recent announcement to expand the
number of slots for Malaysians carriers to operate between the two
countries. Through this, we hope to help boost the tourism and
trade in India and Malaysia while continue to provide our guests
with better connectivity as well as offering them the best
services in and out of India.”
Passengers can make use of the optional Fly-Thru service to connect to
flights with their baggage checked-through to the final
destination without the hassle of immigration clearance at the
transit hub. With this service, passengers can travel to
Bhubaneswar seamlessly from most cities in Asia and Australia,
such as from Melbourne, Auckland, Bali, Bangkok or Haneda to
Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur.
AirAsia Group also
connects Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad,
Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, New Delhi directly to Kuala Lumpur, and
from Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata directly to Bangkok in
Thailand.
Also known as ‘Temple City of India’,
Bhubaneswar is the capital of the Indian state of Odisha, formerly
known as Orissa and has a population of over two million people.
It has a rich history of over 3,000 years and is now a rapidly
growing city with commercial districts and a buzzing tourism
sector with new upscale hotels, shops and restaurants.
