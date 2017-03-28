UK Ministry of Defence Awards Smiths Detection Major Airport Security Contract

|
Smiths Detection has been awarded a new,
multi-million pound contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD)
to provide a wide range of aviation security solutions across all
MOD airports globally.
The deal includes: ScanTrailer 100100V-2is mobile
X-ray inspection systems; HI-SCAN 145180-2is dual view X-ray
equipment for inspecting air cargo; IONSCAN 600 trace detectors;
CEIA PMD2PLUS walk through metal detectors; and the innovative
millimeter-wave eqo scanners for screening people (pictured); all backed by a
ten year support programme.
Richard Thompson, Market Head
UK/Ireland at Smiths Detection said, “We are proud to have been
selected for this contract by the UK Ministry of Defence.
Enhancing aviation security with cutting-edge technology is our
top priority. The contract was awarded after a rigorous
procurement process and we are delighted to have been able to
demonstrate our technical capabilities and understanding of the
need for performance and efficiency. The screening systems
included in this contract will provide world-class detection
capabilities to protect against evolving threats.”
The
Smiths Detection security detection equipment will add further
capabilities for the MOD at its wide range of airports internationally.
Ministry of Defence spokesman, Mr Iain
Mcleod, said, “This key contract will deliver checkpoint and hold
baggage security for all UK Ministry of Defence airports over the
next decade. Installation is currently underway, maintaining and
enabling class-leading aviation security to support our operations
around the globe.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Smiths Detection,
Airport Security,
Security,
Defence,
RAF.