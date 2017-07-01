TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 28 March 2017
Emirates to Launch Daily Airbus A380 Flights to Nice, France

Emirates is to launch daily Airbus A380 flights to Nice, France.

 The daily A380 service will start on 1 July 2017, just in time for the beginning of the summer holiday season.

Nice is currently served with a daily flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. The deployment of an A380 represents a capacity increase of 44% on the route.

“IEmirates started flying to Nice on 15 July 1994, almost 23 years ago. Since then, almost two million passengers have travelled with us on the route, with over 200,000 last year alone,” said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “IWe’re excited to see the city join the other 46 destinations Emirates currently serves with the A380 and look forward to being the first airline to fly this iconic aircraft to Nice. We expect the A380 service to further grow the number of leisure and business travellers that visit the south of France throughout the year.”

Baie des Anges

From 1 July, EK77 will be operated by an A380, leaving Dubai at 08.45 and arriving in Nice at 13.40, while EK78 will depart Nice at 15.40 and arrive in Dubai at 00.10 the next day (local times).

 Passengers travelling to or from the following cities can enjoy optimal A380 to A380 connections in Dubai to: Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, and more.

“I am thrilled to welcome the A380, a prestigious and iconic aircraft,” said Dominique Thillaud, President, Cote D’Azur Airports. “Nice will be the only city in France, other than Paris, to boast a scheduled A380 service. The team at Nice Cote d’Azur Airport worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth arrival, from runway optimisation to boarding bridge modernisation. Emirates’ decision to upgrade its daily service to Nice confirms the appeal of our region, important enough to sustain a year-round long-haul flight.”

Helicopter Transfers to Monaco

 Emirates is working with Monacair to offer helicopter transfers between Nice Airport and Monaco, including a limousine service from Monaco’s heliport to their final destination.

The service will be complimentary to First Class passengers, €79 per passenger for Business Class and €109 per passenger for Economy Class.

