Vipservice to Become CWT’s International Partner in Russia

Vipservice, a travel company in Russia, will be appointed to join Carlson Wagonlit Travel’s Global Partner Network. It is expected that Vipservice will join the CWT Global Partner Network very soon, once the proposed sale of CWT’s wholly owned Russian subsidiary to Vipservice is complete. The appointment will allow СWT to offer many new benefits to its customers in Russia, centered around an online service solution integrated with local content. “We are delighted to have found such a well-established, respected international partner in Vipservice – a company that shares CWT’s commitment to providing outstanding customer service,” said Natalia Morozova, CWT's General Manager in Russia. “By combining the experience of one of the largest travel companies in Russia with our unique solutions and global best practice, we believe this will create a winning offering for all of our customers. We look forward to working with Vipservice on new and exciting projects in the future.” Upon deal completion, Natalia Morozova will start a handover period to newly appointed General Director, Alexey Kushkin. She will remain with the company for the handover period to ensure a seamless transition. “This is certainly a historic event for both sides,” said Dmitry Gorin, Vipservice’s General Director. “We have much in common – our client portfolio structures are similar, both companies have been doing business in Russia for more than twenty years and both are passionate about using advanced technological solutions in the field of business travel. Together with CWT, we will provide the best global business travel and MICE practices for our clients in Russia. The partnership deal with the leading global agency is yet a further step in the implementation of our five-year strategy to build the #1 TMC in the Russian travel market.” See other recent news regarding: CWT, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Vipservice, Russia.