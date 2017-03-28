Vipservice to Become CWT’s International Partner in Russia

|
Vipservice, a travel company in Russia, will be appointed to join
Carlson Wagonlit Travel’s
Global Partner Network.
It is expected that Vipservice will join
the CWT Global Partner Network very soon, once the proposed
sale of CWT’s wholly owned Russian subsidiary to Vipservice is
complete.
The appointment
will allow СWT to offer many new benefits to its customers in
Russia, centered around an online service solution integrated with
local content.
“We are delighted to have found
such a well-established, respected international partner in
Vipservice – a company that shares CWT’s commitment to providing
outstanding customer service,” said Natalia Morozova, CWT's
General Manager in Russia. “By combining the experience of one of
the largest travel companies in Russia with our unique solutions
and global best practice, we believe this will create a winning
offering for all of our customers. We look forward to working with Vipservice on new and exciting projects in the future.”
Upon deal completion, Natalia Morozova
will start a handover period to newly appointed General Director,
Alexey Kushkin. She will remain with the company for the handover
period to ensure a seamless transition.
“This is certainly a historic event for both sides,” said Dmitry Gorin, Vipservice’s General Director.
“We have much in common –
our client portfolio structures are similar, both companies have
been doing business in Russia for more than twenty years and both
are passionate about using advanced technological solutions in the
field of business travel. Together with CWT, we will provide the
best global business travel and MICE practices for our clients in
Russia. The partnership deal with the leading global agency is yet
a further step in the implementation of our five-year strategy to
build the #1 TMC in the Russian travel market.”
