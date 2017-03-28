Bombardier CS100 Aircraft Performs Validation Tests at London City Airport

|
A Bombardier C Series aircraft with a
representative payload has successfully flown non-stop from London
City Airport (LCY) to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York
City.
The direct intercontinental flight followed a series of
successful flights to demonstrate the CS100 aircraft’s
capabilities for operations to and from LCY, including steep
approach landing and short runway performance.
“The C Series aircraft program achieved another
significant milestone with the completion of the demonstration
tests at LCY,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft
Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The C Series is the only commercial aircraft that
was specifically designed for operations at LCY and we are very
proud of its performance. The aircraft smoothly performed all
eight take-offs and landings during a two-day period, as planned.”
Bombardier has extensive experience operating at LCY Airport with
various aircraft types, including the Q400 turboprop aircraft, as
well as the Challenger 650 aircraft and Global 5000 and Global
6000 business jets.
Transport
Canada and EASA certifications for steep approach operations with
the CS100 aircraft is expected in the second quarter of 2017.
The CS100 aircraft allows airlines to
viably offer direct intercontinental flights from LCY Airport to
both North America as well as the Middle-East on top of opening
numerous new route opportunities within Europe, Russia and
Northern Africa.
SWISS is expected to be the first airline to
offer service with the C Series to and from LCY later this year.
“It has been a pleasure to welcome the
Bombardier CS100 aircraft and its team to London City Airport for
the first time, as part of their testing and evaluation process.
Following the landmark C Series non-stop flight to JFK, we look
forward to the completion of its regulatory certification,
followed by entry into commercial passenger operation with SWISS,”
said Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport.
The C Series, optimized for
the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft’s
phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new
opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series
aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited
Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
segment of Bombardier Inc.
Comprised of the CS100 and the
larger CS300 aircraft have over 99% parts
commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The Pratt
& Whitney PurePower PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft’s
advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and
emissions.
See other recent
news regarding:
Bombardier,
JFK,
CS100,
London,
Airports.