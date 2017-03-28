Bombardier CS100 Aircraft Performs Validation Tests at London City Airport

A Bombardier C Series aircraft with a representative payload has successfully flown non-stop from London City Airport (LCY) to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York City. The direct intercontinental flight followed a series of successful flights to demonstrate the CS100 aircraft’s capabilities for operations to and from LCY, including steep approach landing and short runway performance. “The C Series aircraft program achieved another significant milestone with the completion of the demonstration tests at LCY,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The C Series is the only commercial aircraft that was specifically designed for operations at LCY and we are very proud of its performance. The aircraft smoothly performed all eight take-offs and landings during a two-day period, as planned.” Bombardier has extensive experience operating at LCY Airport with various aircraft types, including the Q400 turboprop aircraft, as well as the Challenger 650 aircraft and Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets. Transport Canada and EASA certifications for steep approach operations with the CS100 aircraft is expected in the second quarter of 2017. The CS100 aircraft allows airlines to viably offer direct intercontinental flights from LCY Airport to both North America as well as the Middle-East on top of opening numerous new route opportunities within Europe, Russia and Northern Africa. SWISS is expected to be the first airline to offer service with the C Series to and from LCY later this year. “It has been a pleasure to welcome the Bombardier CS100 aircraft and its team to London City Airport for the first time, as part of their testing and evaluation process. Following the landmark C Series non-stop flight to JFK, we look forward to the completion of its regulatory certification, followed by entry into commercial passenger operation with SWISS,” said Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport. The C Series, optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft’s phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc. Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft have over 99% parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft’s advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions.

