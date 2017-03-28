Smiths Detection Partners Duke University in Deep Learning Research for Airport Screening

|
Smiths Detection has
partnered with the Duke University Edmund T. Pratt Jr. School of
Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, in
a “deep learning” digital solution project to advance airport
checkpoint x-ray system screening capabilities.
The
Transportation Security Administration has entered into a contract
with Duke University for this deep learning initiative to refine
and apply state-of-the-art machine learning techniques in the
security space.
In this case, Duke and Smiths Detection
have partnered to apply
the deep learning methodology to enhance the capabilities of
checkpoint x-ray systems.
Dan Gelston, President of SDI,
said, “We must continue to invest in digital solutions to remain
at the forefront of technology. This partnership, combined with
our focus on innovation and experience in threat detection, leads
the security industry in the development of state-of-the-art
methods to help make the world a safer place.”
The
principal investigators for this effort will be Professor Lawrence
Carin at Duke University and Dr. Kristofer Roe of Smiths Detection
Inc.
Professor Carin has more than 27 years of experience and is
also Vice Provost of Research for Duke. Dr. Roe, currently
Director, R&D – Imaging for Smiths Detction, is responsible for imaging
technology research and development in the areas of screening and
aviation security. Dr. Roe was also the principal investigator of
the NextGen Checked Baggage Program (Manhattan II) program with
TSA.
